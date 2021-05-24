Bike to Work Challenge
Courtesy photo

City Announces ‘Bike to Work Challenge’ Winners

Uploaded: , Monday, May 24, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita announced the winners of the 17th annual “Bike to Work Challenge,” which was a week-long City-wide competition that took place between Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14.

Local employees were invited to use the City’s expansive trail network during the week, providing more opportunities for commuters to participate.

The City saw enthusiastic participation for this year’s event, with over 21 business teams participating. The 162 reported riders rode a total of 392 days combined during the week-long event.

The following businesses were selected as category winners in the competition, and each won gift cards to the restaurant of their choice:

 

Small BusinessBicycle Johns with 60% participation
Prize – $75 gift certificate to a restaurant of choice

 

Medium BusinessAlfred Mann Foundation with 53.33% participation
Prize – $150 gift certificate to a restaurant of choice

 

Large BusinessB&B Manufacturing with 10.91% participation
Prize – $250 gift certificate to a restaurant of choice

 

The City would like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s Bike to Work Challenge.

This competition helps raise awareness about green transportation alternatives in the City.

For additional information about the City of Santa Clarita’s annual Bike to Work Challenge, contact Laura Jardine, Project Technician for the City’s Environmental Services Division, at (661) 255-4376 or visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

