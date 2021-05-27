City Announces Fourth Of July Patriotic Tour For 2021

Uploaded: , Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By Press Release

After months of shutdowns, Santa Clarita is celebrating this year’s Independence Day with the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour.

This is an opportunity for residents and businesses to use their creativity to design a patriotic display of red, white and blue. From bunting displayed on awnings and windowsills, American flags proudly waving and whatever else shows off your American pride.

Decorate the front of your home or business in Americana in the month of June for a chance to win a prize that also supports local businesses. The third-place winner will receive a $50 gift card, the runner-up will receive a $100 gift card and the Grand Prize winner will receive a $200 gift card. Each gift card will be to a Santa Clarita Valley business of the winner’s choice.

To enter your home or business in the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour, please visit http://santa-clarita.com/PatrioticTour. There, residents and business owners will complete a registration form and submit their name and address, and upload an image of their entry. Entries will then be tracked on a real-time map so the public can see the displays when driving through Santa Clarita.

The winners of the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour will be determined by a panel of judges led by Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Laurene Weste. The deadline to submit an entry online is Wednesday, June 30. Depending on the number of submissions, a preliminary judging round may take place online to determine finalists. Judges will then drive around in Santa Clarita Transit’s patriotically decorated trolley and evaluate the finalists in person on Sunday, July 4, with an announcement of the winners to follow.

To learn more about the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour and to submit an entry, please visit santa-clarita.com/PatrioticTour.

