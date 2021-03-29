header image

1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
City Announces Lineup for April’s Western-Themed Events
| Monday, Mar 29, 2021
Western Release

Get your boots ready for an action-packed quest through the Wild West in the month of April with the city of Santa Clarita! Saddle up for Bingo Night, a drive-in movie at City Cinemas and trivia that is sure to stump even the toughest of cowboys and cowgirls.

Begin your journey with Bingo Night on Thursday, April 1, at 6:00 p.m. Participate in four rounds of Bingo hosted via Zoom by the City’s Arts and Events division. Each lucky winner will receive a gift card to a local business. Learn more and sign up by visiting Facebook.com/CityofSantaClaritaEvents – you do not need a Facebook account to access this page or register for Bingo Night.

Be sure to also visit The MAIN’s Facebook page on April 1, at 7:00 p.m. to join the Western-themed 10 by 10 Variety Night. This event will feature 10 individuals or groups performing for 10 minutes with acts sure to get you up and doing the cowboy boogie. You don’t want to miss out on a set by Cowboy Festival fan-favorite The Messick Family and so much more.

Get packed into the stagecoach for City Cinemas, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, for two screenings of “Tombstone” (1993). This adrenaline-fueled film is rated R, and will be shown on Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the East Walker Ranch Open Space. Visit the city of Santa Clarita Events page on Facebook to get your tickets before they’re all gone.

On Tuesday, April 20, at 6:00 p.m., join Western Trivia Night on the city of Santa Clarita Events Facebook page. Go head-to-head against other residents to test your knowledge of music, films, the Walk of Western Stars and more. The trivia winners will receive a marvelous prize!

End the month with Food Sessions on Thursday, April 22, at 7:00 p.m. hosted by The MAIN on Facebook. Get your BBQ grill ready and learn top-notch tips on how to make Cowboy Caviar, mouthwatering chili and other dishes.

All events can be found by visiting the city of Santa Clarita’s Facebook page. To learn more about virtual events in Santa Clarita, please contact the City’s Arts and Events division by email at aeo@santa-clarita.com.
