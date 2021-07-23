City Announces Recycle Hero TikTok Social Media Contest

The city of Santa Clarita is calling all Recycle Heroes! The city announced it is inviting residents to participate in a citywide social media contest where residents create their own TikTok video themed after the city’s Recycle Hero campaign, which encourages residents to recycle right.

Participants who submit a video can win an exclusive Recycle Hero-themed t-shirt through a raffle drawing. The social media contest is free, and all ages are welcome to participate.

Submissions must be posted publicly on TikTok with the #RecycleHeroSC hashtag no later than Friday, Aug. 6, at 5:00 p.m.

In an effort to create recycling awareness in Santa Clarita, residents can send in their TikTok videos that feature any or all of the following Recycle Hero key campaign messages through an informative dance, comedy or any appropriate format:

– Recyclable items include empty, glass or plastic bottles and jars, clean cardboard and paper, in addition to aluminum or metal cans.

– Items that are not recyclable include hoses, extension cords and string lights in addition to hazardous materials like batteries and paint that require special disposal.

– Recycling helps reduce your carbon footprint, and being litter-free helps preserve the Santa Clara River and the endangered species that call it home.

– Recycle Hero-themed Big Belly Solar Trash Compactors can be found throughout City parks and facilities.

TikTok video submissions can be any length and style but must feature appropriate content and not feature any profanity in text, music or dialogue.

Raffle winners of the social media challenge will be announced after the submission deadline on the city’s social media platforms and will be contacted through social media to collect their prize.

Residents are encouraged to visit GreenSantaClarita.com/recyclehero to learn more about the city’s Recycle Hero awareness campaign to gain inspiration for their video submissions.

The city recently launched its very own TikTok account, giving residents a fun way to learn more about the city’s programming and recreational opportunities through engaging short-form video content. Follow the City’s TikTok page @cityofsantaclarita and connect with the city’s other social media pages by viewing a full list at santa-clarita.com/social.

