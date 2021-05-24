header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 24
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
T.F. Mitchell
City Announces Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade
| Monday, May 24, 2021

Pee Wee Parade

Courtesy Photo

The city of Santa Clarita announced its Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade. Residents are encouraged to design and build a miniature parade float, then capture a photo of it to be shared in an online photo gallery.

Pee-Wee parade float entries are due by Monday, June 28, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

Mini float submissions should be a small version of the traditional decorative floats we often see during a parade. Use materials around your home like construction paper, recycled materials, action figures, flowers and more to build your unique float.

This year’s theme is America Emerging with Patriotic Enthusiasm. After months upon months of shutdowns, the restrictions are lifting, and we can once again celebrate our patriotism and freedoms.

There are several categories for entry, and prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place. Some of the categories include Youth Float, the wacky and zany Do-Dah Style, Most Patriotic, Best Santa Clarita Spirt, People’s Choice and the most prestigious – Sweepstakes Winner.

With the exception of the People’s Choice winner, all other categories will be judged by official SCV Fourth of July Parade judges. Interested participants will submit their entries online in their category of interest.

The City is also seeking a pint-sized Grand Marshal to help announce the winners on Sunday, July 4. For the Grand Marshal role, parents or guardians are asked to submit a photo of their interested child or teen in their most patriotic attire!

Due to lingering restrictions from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the parade committee was not able to host the popular Fourth of July parade in Santa Clarita this year, but that won’t stop our community from engaging in the fun and festivities that the Fourth of July brings.

The Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade allows our community to come together to enjoy the unique miniature floats that our businesses, organizations and residents will design.

The City encourages all to get involved, showing off your patriotic, innovative and fun mini float creations in one of our most memorable Fourth of July parades yet.

For more information, rules and to submit an entry for Santa Clarita’s Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade, visit Santa-Clarita.com/PeeWeeParade.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Crime Reports in SCV Return to ‘Normal Levels’

Crime Reports in SCV Return to ‘Normal Levels’
Monday, May 24, 2021
Santa Clarita crime reports returned to “normal levels” in April, with a total of 220 Part-I crimes reported, a 30.5% decrease over the March 2021 figure (314), and very close to the number of Part-I crimes reported in April 2020 (217), according to Sheriff’s Department data.
FULL STORY...

City Announces ‘Bike to Work Challenge’ Winners

City Announces ‘Bike to Work Challenge’ Winners
Monday, May 24, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita announced the winners of the 17th annual “Bike to Work Challenge,” which was a week-long City-wide competition that took place between Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14.
FULL STORY...

City Announces Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade

City Announces Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade
Monday, May 24, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita announced its Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade in which residents are encouraged to design and build a miniature parade float, then capture a photo of it to be shared in an online photo gallery.
FULL STORY...

City Council to Discuss District-Based City Elections

City Council to Discuss District-Based City Elections
Friday, May 21, 2021
The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled Tuesday to hold a special meeting to discuss a lawsuit that may put Santa Clarita voters in a position to elect their council members through district-based elections instead of the existing “at-large” method.
FULL STORY...

SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday

SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Stage on Screen Theatre Festival IV is back with a new, six-week series!
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Leaders Discuss Population Trend, SCV Businesses
California’s population fell in 2020 for the first time since the state started recording population estimates, according to the state’s Department of Finance.
Leaders Discuss Population Trend, SCV Businesses
Crime Reports in SCV Return to ‘Normal Levels’
Santa Clarita crime reports returned to “normal levels” in April, with a total of 220 Part-I crimes reported, a 30.5% decrease over the March 2021 figure (314), and very close to the number of Part-I crimes reported in April 2020 (217), according to Sheriff’s Department data.
Crime Reports in SCV Return to ‘Normal Levels’
City Announces ‘Bike to Work Challenge’ Winners
The city of Santa Clarita announced the winners of the 17th annual “Bike to Work Challenge,” which was a week-long City-wide competition that took place between Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14.
City Announces ‘Bike to Work Challenge’ Winners
City Announces Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade
The city of Santa Clarita announced its Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade in which residents are encouraged to design and build a miniature parade float, then capture a photo of it to be shared in an online photo gallery.
City Announces Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade
Today in SCV History (May 24)
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
T.F. Mitchell
Today in SCV History (May 23)
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
City Council to Discuss District-Based City Elections
The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled Tuesday to hold a special meeting to discuss a lawsuit that may put Santa Clarita voters in a position to elect their council members through district-based elections instead of the existing “at-large” method.
City Council to Discuss District-Based City Elections
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County, State Set to Ease COVID Restrictions Starting June 15; 148th Death at Henry Mayo
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 15 new deaths, including one additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 264 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,873 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County, State Set to Ease COVID Restrictions Starting June 15; 148th Death at Henry Mayo
Majestic Princess Crew Members Receive COVID-19 Vaccines
Majestic Princess crew members received COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, May 21 at the Port of Los Angeles as it prepares to finalize its plans to return to cruising.
Majestic Princess Crew Members Receive COVID-19 Vaccines
Judge Reviewing Media, Public Access for Dorsey Sentencing
After previously passing a standing order in her courtroom to restrict access for the media and public, Judge Cynthia Ulfig is said to be reviewing her policy for the upcoming sentencing of James Dorsey.
Judge Reviewing Media, Public Access for Dorsey Sentencing
Fewer COVID-19 Restrictions to Take Effect June 15
Most businesses and activities will return to “usual operations” starting June 15 under new state public health guidelines released Friday morning.
Fewer COVID-19 Restrictions to Take Effect June 15
Families Encouraged to Learn Water Safety Skills as Summer Nears
As COVID-19 restrictions ease in Los Angeles County and swimming lessons resume just as summer begins, becoming familiar with water safety can make days spent by the pool more enjoyable.
Families Encouraged to Learn Water Safety Skills as Summer Nears
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
May 27: SCV Water’s Urban Water Management Plan Public Hearing
SCV Water is undertaking several important planning efforts to ensure adequate longterm water quality and supplies for today and tomorrow.
May 27: SCV Water’s Urban Water Management Plan Public Hearing
Princess Cruises Announces Plans to Resume U.S. Services with Alaska Sailings
Following passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, work with Alaska government officials, and recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Princess is announcing its intent to return to service in the United States with a partial season of Alaska sailings from Seattle.
Princess Cruises Announces Plans to Resume U.S. Services with Alaska Sailings
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Lakers Season Tickets Up for Grabs for Those Receiving First Dose this Weekend; SCV Cases Total 27,869
This weekend at all the County-run vaccination sites, the Department of Health Services vaccination sites, and the L.A. City vaccination sites, everyone 18 years and older coming to get their first vaccine will have a chance to enter the Los Angeles Lakers 2021-22 Season Ticket Vaccination Sweepstakes to win a pair of season tickets for next season.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Lakers Season Tickets Up for Grabs for Those Receiving First Dose this Weekend; SCV Cases Total 27,869
‘Dancing’ Pedestrian on State Route 14 Taken into Custody
A pedestrian “dancing” on the northbound side of Highway 14 Thursday resulted in lanes of traffic coming to a standstill and a response by multiple California Highway Patrol Newhall officers.
‘Dancing’ Pedestrian on State Route 14 Taken into Custody
SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday
Stage on Screen Theatre Festival IV is back with a new, six-week series!
SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday
SCV Parents Raising Funds to Provide Young Son With Life-Saving Treatment
Young Santa Clarita resident Damian Markham will be celebrating his second birthday May 24. But it might be one of his last.
SCV Parents Raising Funds to Provide Young Son With Life-Saving Treatment
L.A. County Holds Parent Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health held a COVID-19 vaccination town hall for parents Tuesday night to update the public about the vaccine information for children.
L.A. County Holds Parent Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children
Animal Care & Control Reminding Community About National Rescue Dog Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control wants to remind animal lovers that National Rescue Dog Day is Thursday, May 20. National Rescue Day was created to bring awareness to the thousands of dogs available in shelters across the country.
Animal Care & Control Reminding Community About National Rescue Dog Day
Arson Suspect Detained in Connection with River Fires
Spot fires in the bed of the Santa Clara River created a plume of smoke over the center of Santa Clarita Wednesday night.
Arson Suspect Detained in Connection with River Fires
Body Found in Newhall; Foul Play Not Suspected
A man was found dead early Thursday morning in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials.
Body Found in Newhall; Foul Play Not Suspected
%d bloggers like this: