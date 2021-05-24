City Announces Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade

The city of Santa Clarita announced its Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade. Residents are encouraged to design and build a miniature parade float, then capture a photo of it to be shared in an online photo gallery.

Pee-Wee parade float entries are due by Monday, June 28, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

Mini float submissions should be a small version of the traditional decorative floats we often see during a parade. Use materials around your home like construction paper, recycled materials, action figures, flowers and more to build your unique float.

This year’s theme is America Emerging with Patriotic Enthusiasm. After months upon months of shutdowns, the restrictions are lifting, and we can once again celebrate our patriotism and freedoms.

There are several categories for entry, and prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place. Some of the categories include Youth Float, the wacky and zany Do-Dah Style, Most Patriotic, Best Santa Clarita Spirt, People’s Choice and the most prestigious – Sweepstakes Winner.

With the exception of the People’s Choice winner, all other categories will be judged by official SCV Fourth of July Parade judges. Interested participants will submit their entries online in their category of interest.

The City is also seeking a pint-sized Grand Marshal to help announce the winners on Sunday, July 4. For the Grand Marshal role, parents or guardians are asked to submit a photo of their interested child or teen in their most patriotic attire!

Due to lingering restrictions from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the parade committee was not able to host the popular Fourth of July parade in Santa Clarita this year, but that won’t stop our community from engaging in the fun and festivities that the Fourth of July brings.

The Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade allows our community to come together to enjoy the unique miniature floats that our businesses, organizations and residents will design.

The City encourages all to get involved, showing off your patriotic, innovative and fun mini float creations in one of our most memorable Fourth of July parades yet.

For more information, rules and to submit an entry for Santa Clarita’s Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade, visit Santa-Clarita.com/PeeWeeParade.

