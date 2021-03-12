City Announces Spring Outdoor Youth Volleyball, Baseball Leagues

The city of Santa Clarita announced the resumption of youth sports competitions, with registration starting Monday, March 15, for Outdoor Youth Volleyball, T-Ball and Coach-Pitch Baseball Leagues beginning in April.

The Spring Outdoor Volleyball League is for players ages 9 to 15, and leagues are segmented by age group. The eight-week season will run from the start of April through late May, and matches will take place at Central Park.

Registration is $89 per player for city of Santa Clarita residents and $98 per player for non-residents.

The Youth Sports T-Ball League is for players ages 4 to 5 and will last from the start of April through the end of May. The Coach-Pitch Baseball League is for players ages 6 to 7.

Registration is $52 per player for each league, and practice and game locations will be determined when teams are selected.

For spring seasons, all teams will be coached by city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports staff. Each league is required to operate under current Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders.

All participants must follow safety protocols put in place, including maintaining physical distancing of six feet, wearing an appropriate face covering and practicing good hand hygiene, such as hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer.

Failure to follow set protocols will result in a participant being ineligible to play.

For more information about these leagues and to register, visit santa-clarita.com/YouthSports or contact the City’s Youth Sports Office at (661) 250-3756 or by email at youthsports@santa-clarita.com.

