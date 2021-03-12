header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
48°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 12
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century. [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
City Announces Spring Outdoor Youth Volleyball, Baseball Leagues
| Friday, Mar 12, 2021
spring leagues registration

The city of Santa Clarita announced the resumption of youth sports competitions, with registration starting Monday, March 15, for Outdoor Youth Volleyball, T-Ball and Coach-Pitch Baseball Leagues beginning in April.

The Spring Outdoor Volleyball League is for players ages 9 to 15, and leagues are segmented by age group. The eight-week season will run from the start of April through late May, and matches will take place at Central Park.

Registration is $89 per player for city of Santa Clarita residents and $98 per player for non-residents.

The Youth Sports T-Ball League is for players ages 4 to 5 and will last from the start of April through the end of May. The Coach-Pitch Baseball League is for players ages 6 to 7.

Registration is $52 per player for each league, and practice and game locations will be determined when teams are selected.

For spring seasons, all teams will be coached by city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports staff. Each league is required to operate under current Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders.

All participants must follow safety protocols put in place, including maintaining physical distancing of six feet, wearing an appropriate face covering and practicing good hand hygiene, such as hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer.

Failure to follow set protocols will result in a participant being ineligible to play.

For more information about these leagues and to register, visit santa-clarita.com/YouthSports or contact the City’s Youth Sports Office at (661) 250-3756 or by email at youthsports@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

City Set to Unveil Newest Art Exhibit ‘Creative Comforts’

City Set to Unveil Newest Art Exhibit ‘Creative Comforts’
Friday, Mar 12, 2021
Food fills our stomachs and our emotions. It satisfies our cravings, warms our souls and makes us feel safe. Food is the subject of the city’s mouth-watering new art exhibit titled “Creative Comforts” which will be available for viewing from March 15 through May 14.
FULL STORY...

City Announces Spring Outdoor Youth Volleyball, Baseball Leagues

City Announces Spring Outdoor Youth Volleyball, Baseball Leagues
Friday, Mar 12, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita announced the resumption of youth sports competitions, with registration starting Monday, March 15, for Outdoor Youth Volleyball, T-Ball and Coach-Pitch Baseball Leagues beginning in April.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita City Council Votes to Support Pending Legislation

Santa Clarita City Council Votes to Support Pending Legislation
Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
Covering everything from state franchise taxes to theme parks to electrical grid improvements, the Santa Clarita City Council voted on Tuesday to formally show its support for five pieces of pending legislation on the state and federal levels.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Legislative Platform Available Online for Review

Santa Clarita Legislative Platform Available Online for Review
Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021
On an annual basis, the Santa Clarita City Council adopts a legislative platform to outline its position on priority issues and matters that impact the city of Santa Clarita’s ability to operate effectively, promote City interests and protect local authority.
FULL STORY...

March 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Study Session

March 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Study Session
Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a virtual study session Thursday, March 11, at 6:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
30-Day Comment Period Opens for SCV Water’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan Draft
SCV Water has released the draft Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance for public review and comment as part of its efforts to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies. The 30-day public comment period will be March 12 to April 12.
30-Day Comment Period Opens for SCV Water’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan Draft
City Set to Unveil Newest Art Exhibit ‘Creative Comforts’
Food fills our stomachs and our emotions. It satisfies our cravings, warms our souls and makes us feel safe. Food is the subject of the city’s mouth-watering new art exhibit titled “Creative Comforts” which will be available for viewing from March 15 through May 14.
City Set to Unveil Newest Art Exhibit ‘Creative Comforts’
L.A. County Moving to Red Tier, Vaccine Eligibility to Expand
Los Angeles County has met the metric to move into the red tier, prompting additional reopenings that include movie theaters and indoor dining at restaurants, and the path being cleared for the return to campus for seventh- to 12th-grade students, all of which goes into effect Monday.
L.A. County Moving to Red Tier, Vaccine Eligibility to Expand
City Announces Spring Outdoor Youth Volleyball, Baseball Leagues
The city of Santa Clarita announced the resumption of youth sports competitions, with registration starting Monday, March 15, for Outdoor Youth Volleyball, T-Ball and Coach-Pitch Baseball Leagues beginning in April.
City Announces Spring Outdoor Youth Volleyball, Baseball Leagues
Santa Clarita Veteran Collaborative Preparing to Reopen Veteran Center, Resume Monthly Meetings
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is planning to reopen its Veteran Center on April 1 to continue in its effort of helping veterans and their families. In addition, the SCVSC will resume its monthly general meetings via Zoom starting March 19.
Santa Clarita Veteran Collaborative Preparing to Reopen Veteran Center, Resume Monthly Meetings
Today in SCV History (March 12)
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century. [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
Hart District Provides Guidance for High School Sports Spectators
The William S. Hart Union High School District has provided guidance for high school sports spectators as Foothill League sports will resume on Friday, March 12, with boys and girls soccer.
Hart District Provides Guidance for High School Sports Spectators
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,722 as L.A. County, California Prepare for More Re-openings
On the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization’s declaration of a global COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Thursday confirmed 101 new deaths and 1,378 new cases of COVID-19 countywide.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,722 as L.A. County, California Prepare for More Re-openings
Campaign Art for 93rd Oscars Unveiled by AMPAS
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the campaign art for the 93rd Oscars, leading up to the awards telecast on Sunday, April 25.
Campaign Art for 93rd Oscars Unveiled by AMPAS
Appeals Court Rules L.A. County Can Reimpose Outdoor Dining Ban
As Los Angeles County inches closer to a loosening of restrictions as COVID-19 figures continue their decline, a state appeals court ruled last week that county Department of Public Health officials could reinstate outdoor dining restrictions on restaurants if cases spike again.
Appeals Court Rules L.A. County Can Reimpose Outdoor Dining Ban
Santa Clarita City Council Votes to Support Pending Legislation
Covering everything from state franchise taxes to theme parks to electrical grid improvements, the Santa Clarita City Council voted on Tuesday to formally show its support for five pieces of pending legislation on the state and federal levels.
Santa Clarita City Council Votes to Support Pending Legislation
Newsom: L.A. County Restaurants, Amusement Parks Could Reopen This Weekend
With California approaching a key COVID-19 vaccine milestone, Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that business restrictions could be loosened for restaurants and amusement parks as early as this weekend in the state’s largest counties.
Newsom: L.A. County Restaurants, Amusement Parks Could Reopen This Weekend
L.A. County Supes OK Valencia Project Updates
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved motions Tuesday related to the Valencia project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch, a long-term, master-planned community located west of Interstate 5.
L.A. County Supes OK Valencia Project Updates
Sheriff’s Detectives Round Up Catalytic Converters Believed Stolen in SCV
Taking a proactive approach to lower theft of vehicle catalytic converters, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Crime Impact Team led a search warrant operation on Wednesday, centered in the city of Los Angeles.
Sheriff’s Detectives Round Up Catalytic Converters Believed Stolen in SCV
SCV Realtor Arrested in Florida on Warrant for Nevada Sexual Assault Allegation
A prominent local Realtor was arrested this week in Florida, after he was accused of two counts of sexual assault alleged to have occurred Aug. 29 in Las Vegas.
SCV Realtor Arrested in Florida on Warrant for Nevada Sexual Assault Allegation
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Expands Vaccine Eligibility; 26,666 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 119 new deaths and 1,514 new cases of COVID-19, with 26,666 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Expands Vaccine Eligibility; 26,666 Total SCV Cases
Newsom Highlights Recovery, Essential Workers in State of the State Address
A year into the pandemic that’s infected 3.6 million Californians and killed nearly 55,000, Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the Legislature and residents in his third State of the State address.
Newsom Highlights Recovery, Essential Workers in State of the State Address
CalArts to Participate in Virtual Career Fair
This past year has provided CalArts with the opportunity to reimagine recruiting in higher education.
CalArts to Participate in Virtual Career Fair
Public Health Issues Water Advisory for L.A. County Beaches
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Public Health Issues Water Advisory for L.A. County Beaches
COC Canyon Country Virtual Series to Highlight Impacts of Chemistry
Join College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus as it presents a virtual discussion on the impacts of chemistry - from cures and beyond.
COC Canyon Country Virtual Series to Highlight Impacts of Chemistry
Santa Clarita Legislative Platform Available Online for Review
On an annual basis, the Santa Clarita City Council adopts a legislative platform to outline its position on priority issues and matters that impact the city of Santa Clarita’s ability to operate effectively, promote City interests and protect local authority.
Santa Clarita Legislative Platform Available Online for Review
CSUN Professor Researching Effects of Increased Screen Time on Child Development
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many day-to-day interactions — such as learning, interacting with co-workers and socializing with friends and family — now take place through computer and phone screens.
CSUN Professor Researching Effects of Increased Screen Time on Child Development
Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Castaic Fires
An Oklahoma City man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of purposefully starting three brush fires in Castaic last month.
Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Castaic Fires
%d bloggers like this: