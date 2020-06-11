City Announces Summer Kidz Care Childcare Program

The city of Santa Clarita has announced open registration for the new summer Kidz Care childcare program for youth ages 5-12.

Developed with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American Camp Association (ACA) and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Kidz Care will provide childcare for families this summer. Children will participate in a variety of fun, creative and engaging themed activities, including a daily rotation of crafts, sports, games, songs, skits, math, science, literacy and more while following safety guidelines.

Kidz Care will be held at multiple locations throughout the City. The program is offered for seven weeks, from June 22 through August 7, 2020, and parents can sign-up their children for $150 per child, per week. Registration is currently open online, and space is limited.

To learn more about Kidz Care and complete the online registration process, please visit santa-clarita.com/KidzCare or contact the City of Santa Clarita at (661) 250-3731.