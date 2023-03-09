City Announces Urgent Need for Blood Donors

Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting over 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the City encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today.

We are kicking off our blood drive efforts this spring by hosting two events in March. The first is scheduled for Monday, March 13, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., at the city of Santa Clarita Public Library Canyon Country JoAnne Darcy Branch, which is located at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, while the second blood drive will be held on Friday, March 31, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., in Cedar Hall at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

Residents may schedule an appointment and view other upcoming blood drives near them by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-Red Cross. Donors can quickly locate the blood drives on the website by using the sponsor code “CanyonCountryLibrary” for the JoAnne Darcy location or “SportsComplexSC” for The Centre location. Interested blood donors must be at least 16-years-of-age and should be in good health. Upon signing in for your blood donation appointment, you will review all basic eligibility requirements and answer questions regarding your health history. The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes approximately one hour. Donors who participate in these March blood drives will also receive a $10 Visa Prepaid card by email upon completion!

To learn more about donating blood, review the eligibility requirements and to make your life-saving appointment today, visit RedCrossBlood.org. For questions about upcoming city of Santa Clarita blood drives, please contact Amanda Santos at asantos@santa-clarita.com.

