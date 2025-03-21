City Asks Residents for Input on Begonias Lane Park Playground

As part of the city of Santa Clarita Playground Replacement program, Begonias Lane Park playground was identified for replacement in fiscal year 2024-25.

begonias Lane Park is located at 14911 Begonias Lane, Santa Clarita, CA 91387. The park, built in the Shadlow Pines neighborhood of Canyon Country, includes a basketball court, children’s play area, picnic tables and a public restroom.

The existing playground equipment was installed in 1993 and lacks play intertest. The playground equipment will be replaced and create more play opportunities for 2 to 5-year-old children and 5 to 12-year-old children, provide inclusive elements, rubberized surfacing and increased shade.

Due to existing site conditions the footprint of the playground will remain the same. The city is soliciting feedback on the proposed design and is also requesting the public’s input on preferences for play elements

Please take our survey by visiting city.sc/begonias-survey.

