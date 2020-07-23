City Begins Construction on Santa Clarita Bike Park

The ground is being graded, and soon, banks and jumps will be built at the site of a new amenity the community has been clamoring for – the Santa Clarita Bike Park.

Construction began Tuesday, July 21, at the new Bike Park, which will be located among the hills at the top of the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, near the outdoor basketball court.

“The City is thrilled to begin grading on this much-anticipated project,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “Residents have been wanting a bike park for years, and this new area will provide the perfect place to practice and develop skills right here in Santa Clarita.”

The Bike Park will offer riders approximately seven acres to ride, practice jumps and develop skills for both BMX and mountain biking. The park is designed for riders of all ages and skill levels and is anticipated to be completed in mid-August.

The park will consist of several single-track mountain bike trails ranging from easy to moderate difficulty. It will also include approximately 330 yards of track, which feature combination jumps, including step-ups, step-downs, rollers and tabletops.

“We are excited the Bike Park will be finished in the next month or so,” added Mayor Smyth. “With activities limited due to social distancing restrictions, being able to add a new active opportunity, that is by nature, a solo sport is a great benefit to our community.”

While BMX riders have enjoyed the amenities available at the Santa Clarita Skate Park, the new Bike Park will offer training and development opportunities explicitly made for bikes. As BMX and mountain biking are individual sports, there will not be a maximum capacity for riders at the park. The park will be open daily from dawn to dusk.

To learn more about the Bike Park project, please contact Nelson Vasquez Public Works Administrator at nvasquez@santa-clarita.com.