City Celebrates New Vista Canyon Development with Groundbreaking, Ribbon-Cutting

The city of Santa Clarita celebrated not one but two milestones Tuesday at the Vista Canyon development. The Santa Clarita City Council held a groundbreaking for the new Metrolink Station and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new parking structure.
The event commenced with the ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the first of three parking structures within the Vista Canyon community. The new parking structure consists of five-stories and 613 parking spaces and it will be used by both residents and visitors alike.
“An exciting feature of the new parking structure will be the solar installed on the top floor at a later date, which aids Vista Canyon in sticking to their goal of sustainability within Santa Clarita,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “I am thankful for the efforts of City staff, Vista Canyon, Metro and Metrolink for making the development of the new parking structure and Metrolink Station possible.”
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony was the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Vista Canyon Metrolink Station. In partnership with LA Metro and Metrolink, the City is constructing a new Metrolink Station for travelers and commuters – the fourth in Santa Clarita. The new station will be located within the Vista Canyon development, along the 14 Freeway, and will be part of the larger Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center, which includes a Santa Clarita Transit bus transfer station.
The Metrolink Station at the Vista Canyon development will also become part of Metrolink’s Antelope Valley Line, which runs between the Lancaster and Los Angeles Union Stations. The new design of the Metrolink station will ensure safety and convenience for both pedestrians and commuters. State-of-the-art infrastructure at the station will include a new railroad track and a variety of amenities, such as benches, canopies, lighting and a security system. The station will help reduce vehicle traffic on local roads and freeways and create a higher quality of public transportation service for commuters using the Antelope Valley Line.
For more information about the Vista Canyon project, please visit VistaCanyon.com. To learn more about the new Vista Canyon parking structure, please contact Senior Engineer Suzuki Gurrola at sgurrola@santa-clarita.com. To learn more about the new Metrolink Station, please contact Senior Engineer Carla Callahan at ccallahan@santa-clarita.com.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, October 27, starting at 5:30 p.m., to address anticipated litigation related to the long-proposed Porta Bella residential-commercial development on the Whittaker-Bermite property in the center of the city.
Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH is issuing a Health Advisory for private gatherings and public celebrations advising Los Angeles County residents that the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission at such celebrations is high based on the increasing rate of COVID-19 community transmission in Los Angeles County.
Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government via Zoom video conferencing Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1:30 p.m., followed by the adopted budget workshop.
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 22 and 26 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
In light of the impact the pandemic is having on Halloween, SCV Adventure Play Foundation is taking a new approach to a family-friendly Halloween hang time on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) has confirmed, for the first time, water on the sunlit surface of the Moon. This discovery indicates that water may be distributed across the lunar surface, and not limited to cold, shadowed places.
Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby is pleased to announce that the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Program, California Task Force-2, will continue providing international urban search and rescue services as part of the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) disaster response efforts.
As the holidays fast approach, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health are coming under fire for their newly released Thanksgiving guidelines on private gatherings, which come with strict restrictions aimed at decreasing the transmission of COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 8 new deaths and 861 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 136 new cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since Friday.
Officials at the Newhall School District submitted reopening waivers for TK-2 grade to return to in-person instruction and provided parents with an update on the ransomware attack during an engagement night Wednesday.
Three College of the Canyons architecture and interior design students have been selected to participate in the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Los Angeles 2x8 Student Competition, Exhibition and Scholarship program.
Celebrating First Responders Day on Wednesday, October 28, Firehouse Subs restaurants nationwide and in Santa Clarita will invite customers to help raise funds for the nonprofit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
Southern California Edison officials announced Monday the possibility of power shut-offs for some of its customers, including many in the Santa Clarita Valley, amid Red Flag warnings and “damaging wind gusts.”
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations put out its annual numbers on hate crimes for 2019 on Friday, which noted while countywide reports remain on the rise over the past half-dozen years, they declined again for the reporting area that includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
