City Celebrates New Vista Canyon Development with Groundbreaking, Ribbon-Cutting

The city of Santa Clarita celebrated not one but two milestones Tuesday at the Vista Canyon development. The Santa Clarita City Council held a groundbreaking for the new Metrolink Station and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new parking structure.

The event commenced with the ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the first of three parking structures within the Vista Canyon community. The new parking structure consists of five-stories and 613 parking spaces and it will be used by both residents and visitors alike.

“An exciting feature of the new parking structure will be the solar installed on the top floor at a later date, which aids Vista Canyon in sticking to their goal of sustainability within Santa Clarita,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “I am thankful for the efforts of City staff, Vista Canyon, Metro and Metrolink for making the development of the new parking structure and Metrolink Station possible.”

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony was the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Vista Canyon Metrolink Station. In partnership with LA Metro and Metrolink, the City is constructing a new Metrolink Station for travelers and commuters – the fourth in Santa Clarita. The new station will be located within the Vista Canyon development, along the 14 Freeway, and will be part of the larger Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center, which includes a Santa Clarita Transit bus transfer station.

The Metrolink Station at the Vista Canyon development will also become part of Metrolink’s Antelope Valley Line, which runs between the Lancaster and Los Angeles Union Stations. The new design of the Metrolink station will ensure safety and convenience for both pedestrians and commuters. State-of-the-art infrastructure at the station will include a new railroad track and a variety of amenities, such as benches, canopies, lighting and a security system. The station will help reduce vehicle traffic on local roads and freeways and create a higher quality of public transportation service for commuters using the Antelope Valley Line.

For more information about the Vista Canyon project, please visit VistaCanyon.com. To learn more about the new Vista Canyon parking structure, please contact Senior Engineer Suzuki Gurrola at sgurrola@santa-clarita.com. To learn more about the new Metrolink Station, please contact Senior Engineer Carla Callahan at ccallahan@santa-clarita.com.