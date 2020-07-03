[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
City Changes Code Enforcement Mission Statement Regarding ‘Broken Windows’ Theory
| Friday, Jul 3, 2020
broken windows

The city of Santa Clarita has changed the language of its Code Enforcement’s mission statement — by omitting a portion stating that issues are addressed using the “broken windows” theory — to reflect what officials said is a more accurate reflection of operations.

The change came after Lucy Yoshioka, 19, a Meadows Park resident and UCLA student, raised concern about transparency to city officials nearly two weeks ago via a 16-page report that challenged the basis of the department’s procedures and cited the theory’s criticism of tough policing and harm to communities of color.

“I was met with the striking discovery that the city of Santa Clarita explicitly cites the (theory) twice as the methodology and logic as to which code enforcement is executed in this city. This revelation is troubling, as the (theory) is antiquated in nature and does not contain a solid basis for policing, or code enforcement, in cities.”

A portion of the original mission statement stated:

“Studies have shown a marked decline in crimes against property and its inhabitants when properties are properly maintained. By addressing the ‘Broken Windows Theory,’ Code Enforcement staff greatly reduce the negative impact that unmaintained properties have on our community.”

City Manager Ken Striplin responded to Yoshioka via email, saying that while the city website cited the broken windows theory, “it is merely one source used to inform operations and does not accurately reflect the ‘backbone’ of operations,” adding that “officers are reactive and only address violations observed by neighbors” and work collaboratively rather than punitively.

Striplin expressed appreciation for the student’s “intellectual debate” and shared that the mission statement had been updated. Yoshioka said Thursday she “was pleased to see a person in power respond and make that small change.”

“Moving forward, I’d like to see more transparency and better training, like conflict de-escalation where we see, for example, Code Enforcement officers respond before law enforcement does,” Yoshioka said.

Her research into the matter stemmed after she and her friends had posted Black Lives Matter fliers in a local neighborhood where sheriff’s deputies showed up to remove the fliers, Yoshioka said.

Santa Clarita Residents Encouraged to Take Internet Speed Test Survey

Santa Clarita Residents Encouraged to Take Internet Speed Test Survey
Thursday, Jul 2, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita wants to know how your internet service is performing. Local businesses and residents alike are encouraged to complete the City’s new Speed Test Survey available at speedup.santa-clarita.com.
FULL STORY...

July 13: Filing Period to Open for Santa Clarita City Council Candidates

July 13: Filing Period to Open for Santa Clarita City Council Candidates
Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020
Registered voters in the city of Santa Clarita will have the opportunity to elect two members of the five-member City Council for a term of four years each on November 3 in the city's 2020 General Municipal Election, consolidated with the Los Angeles County Statewide General Election.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita’s Fireworks Display Canceled After L.A. County Modified Order

Santa Clarita’s Fireworks Display Canceled After L.A. County Modified Order
Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
On Monday, June 29, 2020, a press release was issued from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announcing that all fireworks displays in the county are prohibited this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
FULL STORY...

Now Filming in SCV: ‘Tennessee’ Music Video, ‘Eden’ TV Show

Now Filming in SCV: ‘Tennessee’ Music Video, ‘Eden’ TV Show
Monday, Jun 29, 2020
With film and television production gearing back up in the wake of the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reported two productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
FULL STORY...
SCV Regional Parks, Natural Areas to Reduce Operating Hours
Park officials have announced Los Angeles County regional parks and natural areas, which include William S. Hart Park, Placerita Nature Center and Vasquez Rocks, will now be closed Mondays and Tuesdays due to staffing reductions.
SCV Regional Parks, Natural Areas to Reduce Operating Hours
Beaches in L.A., Ventura Counties to Close for Holiday Weekend
At the direction of the Department of Public Health, all Los Angeles County beaches will be closed this weekend, resulting in the closure of all lifeguard towers.
Beaches in L.A., Ventura Counties to Close for Holiday Weekend
Acts of Kindness: Enough Food Donations to Last the Summer
In a multiagency partnership, several Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits were able to receive enough food donations to allow them to serve thousands of local families in need.
Acts of Kindness: Enough Food Donations to Last the Summer
SCV Restaurants in ‘Survival Mode’ Amid Ever-Changing COVID-19 Restrictions
When Simon Mee, owner of Newhall Refinery, heard that officials were ordering bars and wineries to close once again, he wondered if SCV restaurants would be next.
SCV Restaurants in ‘Survival Mode’ Amid Ever-Changing COVID-19 Restrictions
Music Teacher Charged with Sex Acts Upon Children, Child Porn Pleads Guilty
A music teacher who taught in schools throughout Southern California, including Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one federal count of producing child pornography and six state counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.
Music Teacher Charged with Sex Acts Upon Children, Child Porn Pleads Guilty
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: California Surpasses 240,000 Cases, 3,239 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,204 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,239 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: California Surpasses 240,000 Cases, 3,239 Cases in SCV
Bella Vida Holds Special ‘Drive-Thru Celebration’ for Fourth of July
The SCV Senior Center’s popular lunch service for seniors in the Santa Clarita Valley held a special “Drive Thru Celebration” for the Fourth of July.
Bella Vida Holds Special ‘Drive-Thru Celebration’ for Fourth of July
COC’s All-State Linebacker Charles Ike Commits to Idaho State
College of the Canyons All-State middle linebacker Charles Ike, one of the most prodigious tacklers in the program's proud history, has signed with Idaho State University after a notable two-year run as one of the Cougars' top defensive playmakers.
COC’s All-State Linebacker Charles Ike Commits to Idaho State
In-Person Assistance, Payment Plans Now Available at SCV Water
As we continue to adapt business practices in this challenging environment, SCV Water remains deeply committed to the safety of our customers, community, and employees as we continue to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
In-Person Assistance, Payment Plans Now Available at SCV Water
County Leaders Urge Residents to Stay Home 4th of July Weekend, Slow COVID-19 Spread
Los Angeles County leaders are urging residents to stay home this 4th of July holiday weekend to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the healthcare system is not overwhelmed.
County Leaders Urge Residents to Stay Home 4th of July Weekend, Slow COVID-19 Spread
Twain Fire in Stevenson Ranch Held to 3 Acres, Forward Progress Stopped
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene of a brush fire in Stevenson Ranch on Thursday.
Twain Fire in Stevenson Ranch Held to 3 Acres, Forward Progress Stopped
LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Missing Person Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ashley Bebe Nichole, a 26-year-old Black female, who was last seen on the 17700 block of Birkewood Court in Santa Clarita, on Tuesday, June 2, at 3:10 a.m.
LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Santa Clarita Residents Encouraged to Take Internet Speed Test Survey
The city of Santa Clarita wants to know how your internet service is performing. Local businesses and residents alike are encouraged to complete the City’s new Speed Test Survey available at speedup.santa-clarita.com.
Santa Clarita Residents Encouraged to Take Internet Speed Test Survey
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
It seems like many things in our lives have been flipped upside down in the past few months. However, work continues, as planned, on the two major projects within our Santa Clarita 2020 Strategic Plan. Throughout the Safer at Home order, construction projects continued to progress.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
Rowher Fire in Agua Dulce at 50% Containment, Reaches 625 Acres Overnight
The fast-spreading Rowher Fire in Agua Dulce reached about 625 acres overnight, with approximately 50% containment, according to Maria Grycan, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department.
Rowher Fire in Agua Dulce at 50% Containment, Reaches 625 Acres Overnight
July 11: JCI to Host Charcuterie Board Virtual Training Workshop
JCI Santa Clarita, an organization that teaches skills development to young professionals, is partnering with a charcuterie professional to offer a local Zoom workshop to the Santa Clarita Valley.
July 11: JCI to Host Charcuterie Board Virtual Training Workshop
Wilk Calls for Audit of California Unemployment Agency
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk announced Thursday he and legislative colleagues are calling for an audit of the California Employment Development Department (EDD) to clarify what is causing the inexcusable delays in distributing unemployment benefits to people whom, in some cases, applied months ago.
Wilk Calls for Audit of California Unemployment Agency
10 by 10 Variety Night Returns Virtually
The MAIN is excited to present another virtual “10 by 10 Variety Night” to the Santa Clarita community. The show is back tonight, July 2, at 7:00 p.m., with ten fun and engaging performances.
10 by 10 Variety Night Returns Virtually
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
LOS ANGELES – According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups and individuals Friday, July 3.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Animal Care & Control Offering Tips to Protect Pets During Fourth of July
The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times for the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC).
Animal Care & Control Offering Tips to Protect Pets During Fourth of July
SCV Sheriff’s COBRA Operation Nets Felony Arrests
An operation conducted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault (COBRA) team netted 23 arrests Tuesday.
SCV Sheriff’s COBRA Operation Nets Felony Arrests
Today in SCV History (July 2)
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petropolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery) [story]
Sanford Lyon
