[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

May 16
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
City Cinemas Returns in June with Blockbuster Lineup
| Friday, May 16, 2025
City Cinemas

The city of Santa Clarita is rolling out the big screen once again for City Cinemas, presented by Henry Rodriguez State Farm, beginning Friday, June 27.

Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience under the stars with family and friends, all for free this summer and into the fall at various parks and facilities every fourth Friday from June through September.

Bring blankets and folding chairs, get comfy on the grass and experience a beloved classic or catch a new hit movie. City Cinemas promises plenty of open space for attendees to kick back, unwind and enjoy delicious cuisine from one of the on-site food trucks before or during the movie. Food trucks will begin selling an hour before each movie begins.

Each film will have a different start time and location. The following is the 2025 City Cinemas schedule:

June 27 — “The Wild Robot” (PG), 8 p.m. at Bridgeport Park, 23521 Bridgeport Lane, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

July 25 — “Inside Out 2” (PG), 8 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Aug. 22 — “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (PG-13), 7:30 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Sept. 26 — “Jaws” (PG), 7 p.m. at Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s City Cinemas series, please visit SantaClarita.gov/CityCinemas or email aeo@santaclarita.gov.
