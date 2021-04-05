City Cinemas to Host Drive-in Showings of ‘Shrek,’ ‘The Goonies’

Family fun and entertainment will continue at East Walker Ranch Open Space in May and June with showings of “Shrek” and “The Goonies” at City Cinemas.

City Cinemas, a presentation of the Logix Federal Credit Union, is a drive-in movie experience under the stars hosted at one of the city of Santa Clarita’s many open spaces on the third weekend of every month.

On Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22 at 8:30 p.m., movie-goers will travel to Duloc, rescue Princess Fiona, and save the swamp from the likes of evil Lord Farquaad while watching “Shrek” (PG). Help an ogre find his softer side as Shrek, Donkey, and a band of misfit fairy tale characters work to save the day – and their homes.

On Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19 at 8:30 p.m., set off on a treasure hunt with “The Goonies” (PG). Join Mikey, Brandon, Data, Mouth, and Chunk as they attempt to save their neighborhood’s homes from foreclosure and, in the process, discover a map that takes them on an adventure to unearth One-Eyed Willy’s long-lost treasure.

The socially distanced events require all attendees to remain in their vehicle, while each vehicle should contain only members of the same household.

Before heading to a City Cinemas event, attendees are encouraged to pack dinner or grab takeout from one of the city’s many local restaurants. To ensure a safe distance can be kept between vehicles, a limited number of tickets will be available for each showing.

A link to purchase tickets through Eventbrite is available on the city of Santa Clarita Events Facebook page. Tickets are $30 per vehicle and each purchase includes a goodie bag provided by Logix Federal Credit Union.

For questions and more information about City Cinemas, contact the City’s Arts and Events division at aeo@santa-clarita.com.

