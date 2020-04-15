City Compiles COVID-19 Resources for Businesses

The city of Santa Clarita has compiled a list of resources for businesses affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic, including information on small business loans and updates from the county of Los Angeles and the state of California.

For more information, please visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com.

Resources for Businesses:

U.S. Small Business Administration :

Economic Injury Disaster Loan: A direct loan provided by the Small Business Administration (SBA) for up to $2 million at a rate of 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits. California businesses have access to this program at SBA.gov. Businesses may also contact the SBA 24-hour Customer Service Center with questions at 800-659-2955 / 800-877-8339 (TTY).

Paycheck Protection Program: This program is an incentive program for businesses to keep workers on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic. The loan is forgivable on allowable expenses, including payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent and utilities, but at least 75% must be for payroll. Payments will be deferred for six months. Apply and find additional information on the SBA’s coronavirus relief website.

SBA Express Bridge Loans: The Express Bridge Loan Pilot Program allows small businesses that currently have a business relationship with an SBA Express Lender to access up to $25,000 quickly. These loans can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing and can be a term loan or used to bridge the gap while applying for a direct SBA Economic Injury Disaster loan. If a small business has an urgent need for cash while waiting for decision and disbursement on an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, they may qualify for an SBA Express Disaster Bridge Loan. Check out the Express Bridge Loan Pilot Program Guide for procedures applicable to the Express Bridge Loan Pilot Program.

SBA Debt Relief: The SBA is providing a financial reprieve to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more details, visit SBA.gov.

California Economic Development Department

Work Sharing Program: Employers can apply for the Unemployment Insurance (UI) Work Sharing Program if reduced production, services or other conditions cause them to seek an alternative to layoffs. This program helps employers minimize or eliminate the need for layoffs, and helps employers retain trained employees and avoid costs of recruiting and hiring new employees as business conditions improve.

California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank) Financing

Disaster Relief Loan Guarantee Program: This disaster program provides guarantees for loans of up to $50,000 for small business borrowers in declared disaster areas. Learn more at ibank.ca.gov.

California State Treasurer’s Office

California Capital Access Program (CalCAP) (1-500 employees): Loan loss reserve program that may provide up to 100% coverage on losses as a result of certain loan defaults. Individual borrowers are limited to a maximum of $2.5 million enrolled over a three-year period. Locate participating lenders at treasurer.ca.gov.

Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act

The Small Business Owner’s Guide to the CARES Act provides information about the major programs and initiatives that will soon be available from the Small Business Administration to address these needs, as well as some additional tax provisions that are outside the scope of SBA.

Coronavirus Tax Relief

Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Provides small and midsize businesses with refundable tax credits that reimburse them, dollar-for-dollar, for the cost of providing paid sick and family leave wages to their employees for leave related to COVID-19. Learn more at irs.gov.

Los Angeles County

LA County Employer Assistance Grant Fund: The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services, with the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, launched the LA County Employer Assistance Grant Fund April 8. The fund will provide a total of $500,000 to local businesses. Individual businesses may be awarded up to $10,000 based on demonstrated need. Approximately 25% of awards will be reserved for social enterprises that demonstrate a need and ability to serve vulnerable populations. Applications will be processed on a first-come-first-served basis, and will close once 150 applications are received. Visit the application site.

LA County Help Center: LA County has just launched a centralized call center and website providing free, one-on-one counseling and support for business owners and workers who have been adversely affected by the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. Open M-F 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for calls at 833-238-4450.

Receive Emergency Updates: Subscribe to receive emergency notifications via email or text message by filling out an online form or by texting SCEMERGENCY to 888777.

Emergency Information: The Emergency Updates Blog is activated during an emergency impacting Santa Clarita. Follow SantaClaritaEmergency.com for shelter, evacuation and road closure information during an emergency.