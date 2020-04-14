City Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources

The city of Santa Clarita has compiled the following list of resources for residents affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic, including information on income and property taxes, eviction protection and utilities.

For more information, please visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com.

Resources for Residents:

Tax Relief

– The IRS has announced that the deadline to FILE and PAY federal income taxes has been extended to July 15, 2020.

– The State of California Franchise Tax Board has also extended the deadline for individuals and businesses to FILE and PAY state income taxes to July 15, 2020, with certain extensions available for qualifying individuals (October 15, 2020) and businesses (no sooner than September 15, 2020, depending on type of business).

– The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector has announced that while the County has no authority to extend the April 10, 2020, deadline for payment of property taxes, property owners that have been affected by COVID-19 may submit a request to have penalties waived beginning on April 11. Read more on the Treasurer and Tax Collector’s website.

Eviction Protection

– On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, the Santa Clarita City Council passed an urgency ordinance placing a moratorium on residential and commercial evictions due to non-payment of rent. To mirror the Executive

Order issued by Governor Gavin Newsom, the urgency ordinance is retroactive to March 4, 2020, and will remain in effect through May 31, 2020, unless the Governor further extends his Executive Order. At the time of its expiration, a tenant will have six months to pay the delinquent amount of rent, in addition to any then currently due rent. Read the full Ordinance No. 20-3 (beginning on Page 38).

Unemployment

– The State of California Employment Development Department (EDD) has resources available for workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including those who are sick or quarantined, have reduced hours, or are self-employed. See the resources available and apply for unemployment benefits on the EDD’s website.

Utility Protection

– Residents in Santa Clarita can seek relief on their utility bills from Southern California Edison and SoCalGas. Both utility providers have suspended disconnections for non-payment and are offering account holders flexible payment options for those impacted financially by COVID-19. Please visit Southern California Edison and SoCalGas for more information.

Edison: sce.com

SoCalGas: socalgas.com/coronavirus

DMV

– The California Department of Motor Vehicles continues to provide essential services to Californians by mail, through online services and via available kiosks. All field offices in California are temporarily closed to the public as of March 27, 2020. Visit the DMV online to see available services.

Courthouses

– The Los Angeles Superior Court remains closed to the public at this time. Clerk’s Offices are closed as of March 23, 2020, and all jurors summoned between March 23 and April 6, 2020, do not need to report for duty. For specific questions, please visit the Los Angeles Superior Court’s website.

Receive Emergency Updates: Subscribe to receive emergency notifications via email or text message by filling out an online form or by texting SCEMERGENCY to 888777.

Emergency Information: The Emergency Updates Blog is activated during an emergency impacting Santa Clarita. Follow SantaClaritaEmergency.com for shelter, evacuation and road closure information during an emergency.

