City Council Elects Laurene Weste Mayor, Patsy Ayala Mayor Pro Tem

The Santa Clarita City Council conducted its annual council reorganization meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 9 and, as expected, elevated Laurene Weste, current Mayor Pro Tem to the position of Mayor for the 2026 term.

The council elects a mayor and mayor pro tem each December for one year terms.

Traditionally, the Santa Clarita City Council elevates the person holding the mayor pro tem title to mayor the following year.

City Councilwoman Marsha McLean nominated herself during Tuesday’s meeting for mayor pro temp. Councilman Jason Gibbs seconded her motion.

Mayor Laurene Weste then nominated council newcomer, Patsy Ayala, to the position of mayor pro tem, which puts her in line to become Santa Clarita Mayor in 2027.

The role call vote ended in a 3-2 split with Ayala capturing the mayor pro tem title.

Weste, outgoing Mayor Bill Miranda and Ayala all voted in favor of Ayala becoming mayor pro tem.

Gibbs and McLean voted for McLean.

The position of Santa Clarita Mayor holds no real power, unlike mayors in other cities elected by a vote of the people. The Mayor of Santa Clarita is a ceremonial role. The mayor attends civic functions to represent the city council and holds the gavel during city counil meetings.

This is Weste’s seventh turn in the role of Santa Clarita Mayor. She was first elected to the council in 1998 and re-elected in 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.

She was elected mayor in 2001, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and now in 2025.

Ayala is serving her first term as a city councilwoman, elected in 2024.

McLean was elected to the Santa Clarita City Council in 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022. She was elected to four terms as mayor in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

