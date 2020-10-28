header image

October 28
1949 - Fatal crash of light plane in Haskell Canyon sparks 3,500-acre brush fire [story]
news report
City Council Holds Ribbon-Cutting for New Vista Canyon Structure, Metrolink Station
| Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020
vista canyon
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth, holding scissors, and City Council members cut the ribbon of the Vista Canyon five-story, 613-space parking lot in Canyon Country on Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

 

The Santa Clarita City Council celebrated the opening Tuesday for its newest “transit-friendly” facility at Vista Canyon in Canyon Country, alongside officials from Metrolink and Metro, or the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Representatives from the City Council, Metro and Metrolink cut the ribbon to celebrate the new Vista Canyon parking structure and recognized the start of construction on a new Metrolink station.

“We are thrilled we’re able to now move forward with construction,” Mayor Cameron Smyth said. “This new Metrolink station will be another piece of the critical transit hub here at Vista Canyon, which includes the bus transfer station, future parking structures and trails for cyclists and pedestrians.”

“As we regrow our ridership, we are looking at providing more frequent and consistent service for Vista Canyon and other stations in Santa Clarita, as well as bringing late-night service so you can park your car in the parking structure and take the train to work or wherever your life takes you,” said Metrolink CEO Stephanie Wiggins.

vista canyon

Vista Canyon President James Backer, second from left, joins dignitaries and Santa Clarita City Council members as they turn the dirt during the groundbreaking ceremony of Vista Canyon Metrolink Station in Canyon Country on Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

Metrolink celebrated 28 years of service on Monday, which, Wiggins noted, began with a Santa Clarita line.

“Our partnership with the region of Santa Clarita is strong, and we’ve learned a lot over these 28 years,” Wiggins said. “We learned that even in our most trying times that our communities need transportation solutions and jobs to continue functioning.”

Wiggins said the construction of the new Metrolink station will create an estimated 1,200 job opportunities. She added the Antelope Valley line was the least impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, saying 72% of riders were essential workers and 46% were health care workers.

“Once complete, the thoughtfully designed community will offer an area to live, work and play while also offering easy access to the metro Los Angeles area,” Smyth said.

vista canyon

Visitors and dignitaries gather for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Vista Canyon five-story, 613-space parking lot in Canyon Country on Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
