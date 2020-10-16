header image

1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
City Council OK’s Letter to Supes on Keeping Indoor Malls Open
| Friday, Oct 16, 2020
indoor malls
The front entrance to the Westfield Valencia shopping center just hours before the mall announced that it would be closing amid concerns of COVID-19 on March 18, 2020. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

Santa Clarita City Council members approved Tuesday sending a letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in support of keeping indoor malls open while urging for consistent guidelines to help prevent further conditions that prevent businesses from full recovery.

Their unanimous vote comes after county Public Health officials said indoor malls can resume operations, including at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, which reopened last week, after noticing a stabilization with COVID-19 hospitalizations and case and positivity rates.

Council members’ concerns revolve around potential future closures, as seen in the past, creating uncertainty around business operations and continued financial harm, according to the letter.

“While we appreciate recent actions taken to reopen indoor malls, we remain concerned that the county public health order may abruptly be revised to reclose indoor malls, creating further uncertainty around business operations that could lead to continued financial harm to many small businesses,” reads the letter.

On Tuesday, the council heard from representatives of Westfield and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, urging them to support sending the letter to supervisors.

“The Valencia Town Center mall, on its own, generates nearly 3,600 local jobs in the Santa Clarita Valley, in addition to $32 million in annual sales tax revenues, on which we highly rely,” said Peter Warda, vice president of Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “L.A. County needs to formally commit to the dimmer-switch approach as outlined by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, giving malls and most other businesses some level of comfort that they will not be shut down again.”

Council members have argued that guidelines issued by the county affect cities differently when it comes to case rates and their populations, particularly in north county cities like Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Lancaster, which have lower case rates than other areas of the county.

“Out of 225,000 people, we’ve had a 1.48% infection rate; we’re only 1.27% of the entire L.A. County infection rate,” said Councilwoman Laurene Weste. “We’ve been doing very, very good here in Santa Clarita, and I’m looking forward to seeing us support and do this.”

10-16-2020 City Council OK's Letter to Supes on Keeping Indoor Malls Open
10-15-2020 County Extends Small Business Grant Application Deadline
10-15-2020 Chamber Announces Salute to Patriots 2020 Honorees
10-15-2020 SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students
10-14-2020 Mission Valley Bank Relaunches Education Series
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita's Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dogs Rescued During Bobcat Fire Now Ready for Adoption
Many of the more than 100 dogs rescued by Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control from a breeding operation during the recent Bobcat Fire are now available for adoption.
Dogs Rescued During Bobcat Fire Now Ready for Adoption
CSUN’s Autonomy Research Center, JPL Collaborate for Future Laboratory
A new model of studying the workplace culture is being created as a team from the Autonomy Research Center for STEAHM (ARCS) at California State University, Northridge collaborates virtually with staff at the NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to create the laboratory of the future.
CSUN’s Autonomy Research Center, JPL Collaborate for Future Laboratory
Civilian Oversight Panel Formally Calls for Villanueva to Resign
After a fiery call for L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s resignation last month, the county’s Civilian Oversight Commission voted Thursday formally calling for him to step down.
Civilian Oversight Panel Formally Calls for Villanueva to Resign
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 3 Additional Deaths; 6,693 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 24 new deaths and 1,233 new cases of COVID-19, including 6,693 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported 3 additional deaths bringing the hospital's COVID-19 deaths to 29.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 3 Additional Deaths; 6,693 Total SCV Cases
American Red Cross Northern Valleys Names Hector LaFarga Jr. New Executive Director
The American Red Cross Northern Valleys Chapter welcomes Hector LaFarga Jr. as the new executive director serving the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, Antelope valleys, and adjacent areas of Los Angeles County.
American Red Cross Northern Valleys Names Hector LaFarga Jr. New Executive Director
County Extends Small Business Grant Application Deadline
The application period for the County’s Small Business Revitalization Grant Program, which opened last week, has been extended to Monday, Oct. 19, 11:59 p.m.
County Extends Small Business Grant Application Deadline
Newhall Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Felony Hit & Run
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Newhall man Monday evening on suspicion of hit and run causing an injury, after their investigation into a report of a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision in Newhall, near a local bar.
Newhall Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Felony Hit & Run
Smyth Announces Santa Clarita Residents Allowed to Trick-or-Treat
Ahead of Halloween this year, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth announced Wednesday residents can trick-or-treat within the city, despite state and county officials recommending against traditional practices due to the pandemic.
Smyth Announces Santa Clarita Residents Allowed to Trick-or-Treat
Chamber Announces Salute to Patriots 2020 Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita and collaboration with the Veterans Collaborative, are proud to announce the honorees for the 10th Annual Salute to Patriots: an event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.
Chamber Announces Salute to Patriots 2020 Honorees
Saugus Union Tables Discussion on District’s Child Development Program
The Saugus Union School District governing board decided to table its discussion on child care until its next board meeting Oct. 27.
Saugus Union Tables Discussion on District’s Child Development Program
SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students
As we remain focused on keeping our customers, staff and community safe, SCV Water is pleased to announce our new live distance learning opportunities for students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.
SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students
City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the revamp of our patriotic Hometown Hero Banner program.
City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
Human Remains Found in 2017 Near Castaic Identified as Palm Springs Man
After an investigation lasting more than three years, the human remains found in a hilly, rugged stretch of terrain near Templin Highway in 2017 have been positively identified as belonging to a Palm Springs man who vanished in 2008.
Human Remains Found in 2017 Near Castaic Identified as Palm Springs Man
Oct. 17: SCAA’s Virtual Art Classic Awards Ceremony
This year the Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding its 31st Annual Art Classic as a virtual experience due to these extraordinary times of social distancing, and not being able to hold a public event due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Oct. 17: SCAA’s Virtual Art Classic Awards Ceremony
California Education Department Launches Statewide Fundraiser for Schools Impacted by Wildfires
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education (CDE) has launched a statewide fundraising effort to bolster aid for schools in regions ravaged by wildfires and other disasters.
California Education Department Launches Statewide Fundraiser for Schools Impacted by Wildfires
CHP Encouraging Parents, Teens to Discuss Driver Safety
SACRAMENTO – Teen drivers can face challenges with every new experience. During National Teen Driver Safety Week, Oct. 18 - 24, the California Highway Patrol joins the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to encourage parents and guardians to discuss driver safety with their young drivers.
CHP Encouraging Parents, Teens to Discuss Driver Safety
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Supreme Court Decision Moves 2020 Census Deadline to Thurs., Oct. 15
The U.S. Supreme Court granted the Trump administration’s request to halt the 2020 census count, and Thursday is the final deadline for residents to be counted.
Supreme Court Decision Moves 2020 Census Deadline to Thurs., Oct. 15
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 285K L.A. County Cases; SCV Cases Up to 6,666
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 22 new deaths and 1,349 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 285K L.A. County Cases; SCV Cases Up to 6,666
Mission Valley Bank Relaunches Education Series
Mission Valley Bank will relaunch its 2020 Business Education series Thursday, Oct. 15 in a complimentary three-session livestream of the “Business Growth Through Challenging Times” series via Zoom starting at 9 a.m.
Mission Valley Bank Relaunches Education Series
Supes OK Motion to Expand High-Speed Internet Access
The board of supervisors unanimously approved a motion to expand high-speed internet access for students and workers in need.
Supes OK Motion to Expand High-Speed Internet Access
Board of Supervisors Adopts Regional Blueprint for Arts Education
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion Tuesday to adopt a new regional blueprint that will bring arts education to young people throughout LA County.
Board of Supervisors Adopts Regional Blueprint for Arts Education
