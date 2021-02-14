header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 13
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
City Council Opposes Toll Road Proposal
| Saturday, Feb 13, 2021
Traffic/State Route 14
Rush hour traffic slows to a crawl on the northbound 14 freeway near Sand Canyon Road Friday evening. Cory Rubin/The SIgnal

 

Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to voice opposition to a Metro study looking into the implementation of a freeway toll program.

Los Angeles Metropolitan Authority officials said the goal of their study was to find a traffic-reduction program feasible before the 2028 Olympics, and to use those funds to create additional transit options, new roads and higher-capacity freeways.

“Metro’s Traffic Reduction Study is not proposing any toll road plan through Santa Clarita,” Dave Sotero, a spokesman for Metro, said Friday. “We are conducting a feasibility study first to understand the potential for congestion pricing and additional transportation options to address traffic and provide people with more high-quality ways to get around.”

The four possible concepts include reducing traffic through the use of tolls in downtown L.A., between the L.A. Basin and the San Fernando Valley, and/or along the Interstate 10 corridor between Santa Monica and Downtown L.A., according to Metro’s website.

Direct, indirect effects

And while acknowledging Metro’s study is looking at possible toll roads that do not run through the SCV, the City Council members on Tuesday did take issue and highlight that the roads that are mentioned in the report are used by some SCV residents commuting to the city of Los Angeles.

“This absolutely will affect our residents if they need to travel to get to their jobs on these tolls roads. It affects everyone regionally,” Councilwoman Marsha McLean said Friday. “If it doesn’t affect an area directly, it will affect an area indirectly.”

A presentation made by city staff during Tuesday’s meeting showed that Metro’s study for the congestion pricing began in 2020, and the first of the pilot programs — following a few years of development and approval processes — could begin as early as 2025.

While the implementation of the programs has not yet been undertaken, the public participants in the City Council meeting and the members of the council used the opportunity to voice strong opposition to the creation of “congestion pricing” on L.A. County freeways.

“Make no mistake, there’s a really simple way to discuss this: It’s called toll roads,” said Alan Ferdman, a Santa Clarita resident who spoke during the meeting. “And that’s going to generate a huge amount of money that they are going to squander.”

McLean also made her displeasure at the idea of the toll roads known during the meeting, saying that Metro changed the name of the potential toll road project — from “congestion pricing” to “traffic reduction study” — after receiving strong opposition to the plan in years past.

“Make no mistake, their decision is made,” said McLean, later adding, “Unless we create a lot of noise about this and attend these Zoom meetings … (and) tell them we’re not going to be fooled, we’re not going to accept this, we’re going to wind up with it,” McLean added.

Equitable impact

Councilman Cameron Smyth called the toll road plan a form of regressive taxation, adding its people with lower-to-moderate incomes who have the longest commutes.

Metro officials noted their pilot programs, should they be implemented, would explore how they could promote equity for vulnerable communities.

“Each of the concepts that are explored in the Traffic Reduction Study will be analyzed for their potential benefits and burdens on low-income households and communities,” said Sotero. “Once these have been identified, Metro will work to develop a suite of transportation improvements and low-income assistance programs to increase the benefits and address the burdens.”

The City Council drew exception to Metro highlighting in the study the use of toll roads in European cities such as London and Stockholm. Council members said they did not agree with Metro’s comparison between Southern California and these European cities, saying that the infrastructure and public transportation systems of these cities allow for people to have alternatives to driving, unlike the SoCal region.

At the conclusion of the discussion, the council directed city staff to express their position of opposition to Metro’s current proposal for a toll road program.

The project’s current schedule has the Metro board deciding this summer which concept to continue studying and developing. Upon completion of the study, which is anticipated in spring 2022, the Metro board of directors will decide whether to implement a traffic reduction pilot program in partnership with one or more cities.
Metro has said it is committed to engaging stakeholders and the public throughout the study, and will be hosting its next community Zoom meetings on Feb. 16 and Feb. 27. Directions on how to view and/or participate in the meetings can be found at https://thesource.metro.net/2021/02/09/traffic-reduction-study-hosts-virtual-meetings-to-learn-more-about-early-concepts/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
City Council Opposes Toll Road Proposal
Saturday, Feb 13, 2021
City Council Opposes Toll Road Proposal
Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to voice opposition to a Metro study looking into the implementation of a freeway toll program.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Three New Deaths at Henry Mayo; MIS-C Cases Increase in L.A. County Children
Friday, Feb 12, 2021
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Three New Deaths at Henry Mayo; MIS-C Cases Increase in L.A. County Children
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 137 new deaths and 3,497 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported three additional deaths.
FULL STORY...
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
Friday, Feb 12, 2021
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
A Canyon Country man was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing money from the cash register at his place of work in Castaic.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Council Opposes Toll Road Proposal
Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to voice opposition to a Metro study looking into the implementation of a freeway toll program.
City Council Opposes Toll Road Proposal
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Three New Deaths at Henry Mayo; MIS-C Cases Increase in L.A. County Children
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 137 new deaths and 3,497 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported three additional deaths.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Three New Deaths at Henry Mayo; MIS-C Cases Increase in L.A. County Children
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
A Canyon Country man was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing money from the cash register at his place of work in Castaic.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
SCV Chamber Celebrates Board Installation, Annual Awards Virtually
The Santa Clarita Valley business community gathered virtually recently to celebrate the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s 98th annual Virtual Awards & Installation.
SCV Chamber Celebrates Board Installation, Annual Awards Virtually
Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
A Valencia man was arrested Thursday morning in connection to the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a Castaic house party, according to law enforcement officials.
Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education will host a virtual Black History Month discussion between students from across California and the state’s first African American Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley Weber.
Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber
D.A. Reviewing Charges in Jan. 11 Sand Canyon Shooting
Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are reviewing the case for a midday shooting in a gated Sand Canyon neighborhood involving a retired Sheriff’s Department official and a man suspected of crashing his way into the upscale east side enclave.
D.A. Reviewing Charges in Jan. 11 Sand Canyon Shooting
Feb. 25: Civilian Oversight Commission to Host Law Enforcement Accountability Virtual Conference
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will host a virtual conference on Feb. 25 that will bring together community partners, elected officials, law enforcement professionals and members of the public to discuss law enforcement misconduct, discipline and the potential for accountability reform.
Feb. 25: Civilian Oversight Commission to Host Law Enforcement Accountability Virtual Conference
Barger Sends Letter Urging Newsom to Allow the Reopening of All L.A. County Schools
Supervisor Kathryn Barger sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom on Feb. 12 asking for the immediate reopening of schools, grades TK-12, in Los Angeles County.
Barger Sends Letter Urging Newsom to Allow the Reopening of All L.A. County Schools
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Announces the Release of New Book: Coalition of Lineages
The Tribe is proud to announce the release of a new book entitled Coalition of Lineages written by Duane Champagne and Carole Goldberg, which covers the history of our Tribal nation.
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Announces the Release of New Book: Coalition of Lineages
SCV Chamber, PPE Unite, County Team Up to Distribute Safety Equipment
The PPE Unite program teamed up with a number of county and local officials Saturday to bring free personal protective equipment to small businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber, PPE Unite, County Team Up to Distribute Safety Equipment
CSUN Professor Calls Heavy Metal Music a Unifying Outlet for Indigenous Communities
Amidst the screaming guitars, pounding drums and hair flying headbanging, heavy metal music is providing a unifying outlet for indigenous communities across the United States, said California State University, Northridge history professor Natale Zappia.
CSUN Professor Calls Heavy Metal Music a Unifying Outlet for Indigenous Communities
City Launches Interactive Website Celebrating 2020 Strategic Plan Milestones
To celebrate the completion of the five-year Strategic Plan: Santa Clarita 2020, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to launch an interactive website that will act as a comprehensive resource that allows residents to explore the top 40-plus action items that were completed in the last five years.
City Launches Interactive Website Celebrating 2020 Strategic Plan Milestones
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 25,000 Cases; County Urges Precaution Ahead of Holiday Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 160 new deaths and 3,489 new cases of COVID-19, with 25,061 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 25,000 Cases; County Urges Precaution Ahead of Holiday Weekend
Academy Announces Oscars Shortlists
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced shortlists in nine categories for the 93rd Academy Awards
Academy Announces Oscars Shortlists
Feb. 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Virtual Meeting
The SCV Water Agency will hold its Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting virtually Thursday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Virtual Meeting
Valencia-Based LYFE Networks Expands Client Roster, Signs Contract with CBS Studios
Valencia-based LYFE Networks, Southern California’s most trusted IT support partner, has signed an agreement with CBS Television Studios to provide support and help manage the media giant’s IT infrastructure.
Valencia-Based LYFE Networks Expands Client Roster, Signs Contract with CBS Studios
Newhallywood Film Festival Revisits ‘Silent Era’ Scandals, Tragedies
Did you know that the “Silent Era” of film was struck with countless scandals and tragedies? This year, we’ll delve into some of these infamous events that rocked the silent film world during the second annual Newhallywood Silent Film Festival.
Newhallywood Film Festival Revisits ‘Silent Era’ Scandals, Tragedies
Public Input Encouraged for SCV Water’s Management Plan
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on our Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) Update.
Public Input Encouraged for SCV Water’s Management Plan
Feb. 27: Zonta LifeForward Virtual Business Workshop
Zonta of Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a virtual business workshop, “You Have a Business Idea – Now What?”, Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Feb. 27: Zonta LifeForward Virtual Business Workshop
GO! Santa Clarita Returning with Expanded Service
Santa Clarita Transit is excited to welcome back a new and improved GO! Santa Clarita transit service.
GO! Santa Clarita Returning with Expanded Service
%d bloggers like this: