header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
82°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 25
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
City Council Reviews Priority List for 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan
| Friday, Sep 25, 2020
Imag_ne SCV Artwork

Economic development services for arts-oriented small businesses, galleries and more are on the priority list for the 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan, a report Santa Clarita City Council members reviewed Tuesday.

The work plan, developed by the Santa Clarita Arts Commission and adopted by the City Council in September 2016, lays out the city’s priorities around all things arts under the Arts Master Plan, a long-term roadmap for cultural development throughout the community.

A total of 26 recommendations have been listed on the master plan since its inception in March 2016, of which “16 have been addressed by the Arts Commission, with an additional four recommendations being projected to be addressed by the end of the calendar year,” according to city officials.

Among those to be addressed this year include an action plan — scheduled to be presented next month — that aims to increase culturally diverse programming produced or supported by the city, such as community festivals celebrating cultural diversity or a citywide multicultural festival,according to the city’s Arts and Events Manager Phil Lantis during Tuesday’s meeting before the council.

In reviewing past priorities, arts commissioners approved in July the 2021 work plan and identified the following five goals for the new year:

– Explore providing incentives to create a concentration of art galleries in Old Town Newhall.

– Facilitate private investors to create arts-related businesses, music clubs, ceramics studios, art galleries, small performance venues, film festivals, etc.

– Create periodic convenings for Santa Clarita’s creative industries based on shared needs, beginning with a high-profile conference or event.

– Adapt and provide small business development services for the formation and growth of small businesses.

– Consider the development of an economic development plan for Santa Clarita’s creative economy.

“Several of the recommendations can be completed in that time frame, but some of the recommendations will require a multi-year approach and will not be completely addressed by the end of 2021,” read the city agenda report.

The City Council, which was not expected to take any action Tuesday, applauded the efforts of the Arts Commission. Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda suggested ideas for the future such as a cultural center and an art museum to expand “diversity and inclusion” citywide.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

City Council Reviews Priority List for 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan

City Council Reviews Priority List for 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan
Friday, Sep 25, 2020
Economic development services for arts-oriented small businesses, galleries and more are on the priority list for the 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan, a report Santa Clarita City Council members reviewed Tuesday.
FULL STORY...

City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended

City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
Santa Clarita City Council members approved the issuance of $15 million in bonds to finance the costs of buying a 93,000-square-foot ice rink, as well as approved funding for the Committee on Aging and extended a three-year lease for The Main.
FULL STORY...

City Staging New Virtual October Events

City Staging New Virtual October Events
Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Begin your journey towards completing the Run Santa Clarita virtual race series, compete against your friends and family on Bingo Night and celebrate the start of ARTober as the city of Santa Clarita stages new online and virtual events in October.
FULL STORY...

Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually

Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually
Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Now is the time to get involved in the first-ever virtual Soup for the Soul, coming up on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. and Help our Neighbors Build a Bridge to Home this Holiday Season.
FULL STORY...

City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department

City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department
Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Santa Clarita is officially looking into creating and operating its own public health department, but not all City Council members agreed.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Beginning Sunday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Sunday, Sept. 27 - Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Beginning Sunday
City Council Reviews Priority List for 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan
Economic development services for arts-oriented small businesses, galleries and more are on the priority list for the 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan, a report Santa Clarita City Council members reviewed Tuesday.
City Council Reviews Priority List for 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan
Forest Service Extends Closures at Angeles, Los Padres National Forests
The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region announces that current closure orders and fire prohibitions in California have been extended.
Forest Service Extends Closures at Angeles, Los Padres National Forests
Oct. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering & Operations Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Engineering and Operations Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering & Operations Committee Teleconference Meeting
Possible On-Campus Threat Shuts Down Valencia High School
Valencia High Principal Pete Getz sent an alert out to the school’s families on Wednesday evening, regarding a report of a possible on-campus threat.
Possible On-Campus Threat Shuts Down Valencia High School
Former COC Student Reporter Arrested While Covering Louisville Protests
A former Cougar News reporter and College of the Canyons student was arrested in Kentucky Wednesday night while covering the Louisville protests that erupted after a grand jury’s decision not to issue a murder indictment against the officers in the Breonna Taylor case.
Former COC Student Reporter Arrested While Covering Louisville Protests
Today in SCV History (Sept. 25)
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 790,640 Cases Statewide, 5,933 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 39 new deaths and 1,165 new cases of COVID-19, with 5,933 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 790,640 Cases Statewide, 5,933 SCV Cases
Pac-12 to Resume Football, Basketball, Winter Sports Seasons
The Pac-12 CEO Group announced Thursday that based upon updated Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee recommendations that take into account material changes to testing capabilities, the prevalence of COVID-19 and cardiac issues, along with updated state and local health official guidance, the Conference will resume its football, basketball and winter sport seasons.
Pac-12 to Resume Football, Basketball, Winter Sports Seasons
Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes
One of Zach Schroeder's greatest strengths as The Master's University's men's and women's cross country coach is his ability to map out an athlete's season in advance and then adjust on the fly, fine-tuning workouts so the runner performs best in the season's biggest moments. 
Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes
Santa Clarita Soccer Center Says Goodbye
When Scott Schauer opened the Santa Clarita Soccer Center nearly 26 years ago, he did it for a love of the sport.
Santa Clarita Soccer Center Says Goodbye
Canyon Country Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Canyon Country man on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child with priors.
Canyon Country Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals Friday
Air quality will be unhealthy in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups/individuals Friday, Sept. 25, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals Friday
CHP Newhall Seizes 100 Pounds of Marijuana
California Highway Patrol officers seized about 100 pounds of marijuana in five different trash bags after a traffic stop in Interstate 5 early Thursday morning.
CHP Newhall Seizes 100 Pounds of Marijuana
CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar (Video)
For Anthony Lawson, a junior at California State University, Northridge majoring in psychology, among the benefits of receiving one of the California State University’s top student honors, is the opportunity it presents to share his family’s story and to remind others that, regardless of the obstacles they face, they have the strength to persevere and succeed.
CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar (Video)
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety
Santa Clarita-based landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. has been recognized in a national, industry-wide competition, bringing home awards for its employee safety practices.
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety
UPDATE: L.A. County Announces Unidentified Patient Reunited with Family
Update as of 1:45 p.m.: Thanks to the assistance from the media and public, the family of this unknown patient was located and reunited with their loved one.
UPDATE: L.A. County Announces Unidentified Patient Reunited with Family
Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting
Part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, “Academy Dialogues: It Starts With Us” is a new series of virtual panels, with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking.
Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting
California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds
(CN) — Californians will decide the fate of two ballot measures this November that could significantly expand voting rights for some 50,000 parolees and hundreds of thousands of 17-year-olds.
California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
Saugus Union School District governing board members voted recently to start the paperwork to submit a waiver request to allow in-person classes once L.A. County Public Health officials approve.
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
Santa Clarita City Council members approved the issuance of $15 million in bonds to finance the costs of buying a 93,000-square-foot ice rink, as well as approved funding for the Committee on Aging and extended a three-year lease for The Main.
City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas
Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person David Scott Sasser from Santa Clarita.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas
Parents Urged to Open Dialogue With Teens About Vaping Dangers
Ahead of a statewide ban on all flavored-tobacco products, local law enforcement, education and health experts opened Wednesday a virtual discussion surrounding the dangers of teen vaping and urged parents to take action.
Parents Urged to Open Dialogue With Teens About Vaping Dangers
Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)
1855 - Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon's Station (for stagecoaches) near today's Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Sanford Lyon
%d bloggers like this: