City Council Sets 4 p.m. Emergency Meeting to Discuss Possible Protest

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold an emergency meeting at City Hall at 4 p.m. Wednesday to address a possible protest demonstration Thursday afternoon in Valencia.

In a closed session, Councilmembers will consult with legal counsel as well as with City Manager Ken Striplin and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez on a “threat to public services or facilities.”

Councilmembers will then adjourn to a closed session to discuss options.

After the meeting reconvenes in open session, the City Attorney is expected to make an announcement, and the Council will consider and hear public comment on possibly issuing an emergency declaration and curfew resolution per Government Code Sections 8630 and 8634.

“The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are aware of the planned protest on Thursday, June 4, at noon near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway,” the city announced Monday.

All protesters who wish to assemble peacefully and share their feelings and concerns can assemble in the City of Santa Clarita.

Those looters and rioters who are looking to cause damage and steal property will be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“The evidence is clear, George Floyd died at the hands of four police officers – all of whom should be prosecuted,” Mayor Cameron Smyth said Monday. “This brutality by sworn peace officers should alarm all of us, and we must work together to ensure Mr. Floyd’s death leads to the reforms necessary to the benefit of all communities.”

The city of Santa Clarita, Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol are working to prepare for this protest and to deal with any unlawfulness of those who look to take advantage.

“We are working together to ensure we have the resources we need to protect the community of Santa Clarita,” Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez said Monday. “We hope to once again have a peaceful protest.”

Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles County officials have already called for a state of emergency in the county.

How to Participate in the Meeting Via Zoom

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic written comment form at https://www.santa- clarita.com/writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at

https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 996 0073 5650 and Password: 060320

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/99600735650

Or Telephone:

US: +1 669 900 9128 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656 or

+1 301 715 8592

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak.