header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
65°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 20
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
City Council, Supervisor Barger Announce $2M Donations to Bridge to Home
| Friday, May 20, 2022
Bridge to Home Barger Weste

The Santa Clarita City Council was joined by Supervisor Kathryn Barger on May 20 at a press conference announcing crucial support for Bridge to Home’s permanent shelter project. Speaking in front of Santa Clarita City Hall, Mayor Laurene Weste and Supervisor Barger each announced a $2 million donation to the city’s primary homelessness service provider.

“This joint announcement demonstrates the value of collaboration and unwavering partnership that we share with the Supervisor, even when facing the most difficult of challenges, in this case the growing homelessness crisis,” said Weste. “We have taken this challenge head-on and have come up with an innovative and collaborative strategy to help our most vulnerable neighbors. While many communities are just beginning to formulate a homelessness strategy, we have been addressing this issue for years.”

The city has been a long-time supporter of Bridge to Home and additionally formed the Community Task Force on Homelessness in 2018. This group, comprised of 30 stakeholders from local organizations, works to complete the action items within the Community Plan to Address Homelessness. In addition, the city donated the land upon which the permanent shelter will be built.

“I am proud of my close collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita and our mutual commitment to help people experiencing homelessness,” Barger said. “This permanent shelter will also provide career training and wrap-around services to so that residents can stay successfully housed. It will be an essential community asset for some of Santa Clarita Valley’s most vulnerable residents, a tangible symbol of hope and care.”

The $2 million from Barger brings Los Angeles Country’s total contribution to Bridge to Home to $5.18 million. Barger continues to drive efforts that reinvest Measure H money in the SCV. In this community, residents have paid $26.5 million and only $674,986 has made it back to fund homeless services, excluding funding from County Department services, Councils of Government and service provider contracts.

“We are so thankful for the support of the city of Santa Clarita and Supervisor Kathryn Barger,” said Bridge to Home Board President Tracey Carpentier. “This new shelter project is a vital to addressing homelessness in our community. I cannot even describe the incredible difference this new facility will provide for our neighbors experiencing homelessness. From having a warm, safe place to sleep, nutritious meals and the resources and support they need to go from homelessness to housing, the Bridge to Home shelter will truly be a place to find hope, get help and make a change.”

For more information visit Bridge to Home.

For more information on what the city of Santa Clarita is doing to address homelessness visit Santa Clarita Homeless.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

May 24: City Council Meets to Authorize Garbage Collection Fee Increase

May 24: City Council Meets to Authorize Garbage Collection Fee Increase
Friday, May 20, 2022
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, May 24, beginning with a special/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

City Council, Supervisor Barger Announce $2M Donations to Bridge to Home

City Council, Supervisor Barger Announce $2M Donations to Bridge to Home
Friday, May 20, 2022
The Santa Clarita City Council was joined by Supervisor Kathryn Barger on May 20 at a press conference announcing crucial support for Bridge to Home’s permanent shelter project. Speaking in front of Santa Clarita City Hall, Mayor Laurene Weste and Supervisor Barger each announced a $2 million donation to the city’s primary homelessness service provider.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Arts Calendar

Santa Clarita Arts Calendar
Thursday, May 19, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12

City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12
Thursday, May 19, 2022
After a more than a two-year wait, the Free to Be Me Music Festival will make its much-anticipated debut at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway, on Sunday, June 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

June 4: Join City’s First Graffiti Removal Day

June 4: Join City’s First Graffiti Removal Day
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Sign-up to volunteer today for the city of Santa Clarita’s 1st Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (locations TBD).
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
VIPO Prosthetic and Orthotic Company Celebrates 40 Years
The father/son legacy continues after 40 years at Valley Institute of Prosthetics and Orthotics established in 1982. The company serves the Central Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley with the highest quality orthotic and prosthetic devices for patients to regain functionality.
VIPO Prosthetic and Orthotic Company Celebrates 40 Years
May 24: City Council Meets to Authorize Garbage Collection Fee Increase
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, May 24, beginning with a special/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
May 24: City Council Meets to Authorize Garbage Collection Fee Increase
Castaic Animal Care Center Offers Walk-in Visits in Time for National Adoption Weekend
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is aware of the public’s desire to visit our animal care centers without an appointment. In response Animal Care and Control is adopting new public visitation hours for unscheduled visits just in time for National Pet Adoption Weekend, May 20-22.
Castaic Animal Care Center Offers Walk-in Visits in Time for National Adoption Weekend
City Council, Supervisor Barger Announce $2M Donations to Bridge to Home
The Santa Clarita City Council was joined by Supervisor Kathryn Barger on May 20 at a press conference announcing crucial support for Bridge to Home’s permanent shelter project. Speaking in front of Santa Clarita City Hall, Mayor Laurene Weste and Supervisor Barger each announced a $2 million donation to the city’s primary homelessness service provider.
City Council, Supervisor Barger Announce $2M Donations to Bridge to Home
May 22: Interfaith Vigil of Prayer and Lament for a Hurting World at St. Stephen’s
Feeling the need to act, members of the Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Congregation Beth Shalom, NAACP Santa Clarita, Higher Vision Church and the Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley decided to gather with community members to mark and reflect on the May 14 shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
May 22: Interfaith Vigil of Prayer and Lament for a Hurting World at St. Stephen’s
May 30: In-person, Virtual Summer Classes Begin at L.A. County Parks
Join the fun this summer and sign up for a class at Los Angeles county Parks. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to learn something new, make new friends and discover new talents.
May 30: In-person, Virtual Summer Classes Begin at L.A. County Parks
Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?
In my early 20s I worked on a sheep farm in southern Illinois. The farm had about 1,000 sheep and two Great Pyrenees dogs to protect them.
Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?
May 21: California Air Resources Hosts Open House for New SoCal Headquarters
The California Air Resources Board will host an open house of its new state-of-the-art “green” Southern California Headquarters, the Mary D. Nichols Campus, in Riverside on Saturday, May 21.
May 21: California Air Resources Hosts Open House for New SoCal Headquarters
Cougars Softball Heck, Melgar, Motz Earn All-Southern California Honors
College of the Canyons had three Women's Softball players spotlighted by the California Community College Fastpitch Coaches Association with Ashlynn Heck, Allyson Melgar and Lisa Motz selected to the All-Southern California Team.
Cougars Softball Heck, Melgar, Motz Earn All-Southern California Honors
May 21: 2022 L.A. County Homeowners’ Resource Fair
Los Angeles County is hosting the first in-person Homeowners' Resource Fair for the public since the pandemic hit two years ago. The event will be held Saturday, May 21 9 a.m. to noon at the Huntington Park Community Center, 6925 Salt Lake Ave., Huntington Park, CA 90255.
May 21: 2022 L.A. County Homeowners’ Resource Fair
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
All CIF-SS Foothill League Spring Sports Teams Announced
The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section announced its All-Foothill League teams representing the Santa Clarita Valley.
All CIF-SS Foothill League Spring Sports Teams Announced
May 25: COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Your Business
Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Corporation. The SBDC is the Small Business Administration's largest service program and provides high quality business and economic development assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides no-cost business advising and low-cost training to existing and new businesses.
May 25: COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Your Business
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar
The city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar
Longtime Community Leader Charlotte Kleeman Dies at 85
Charlotte Kaup Kleeman, 1996 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Valencia. She was 85.
Longtime Community Leader Charlotte Kleeman Dies at 85
City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12
After a more than a two-year wait, the Free to Be Me Music Festival will make its much-anticipated debut at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway, on Sunday, June 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12
Zonta SCV Names Alison Lindemann Recipient of Carmen Sarro Award
The 37th Women in Service Celebration was hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14. The event honored 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.
Zonta SCV Names Alison Lindemann Recipient of Carmen Sarro Award
Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases, 4,725 New Cases Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday nine additional deaths and 4,725 new positive cases countywide, with 164 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases, 4,725 New Cases Countywide
July 23: SCV Fil-Am Association Hosts Black Tie Gala
The Fil-Am Association of Santa Clarita Valley will host the "A Black Tie Gala" on July 23 at 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive.
July 23: SCV Fil-Am Association Hosts Black Tie Gala
Two Cougars Track, Field Standouts Advance to State Championship
College of the Canyons is sending two Cougars to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship meet after their respective performances at the Southern California Championships hosted by Moorpark College on May 13.
Two Cougars Track, Field Standouts Advance to State Championship
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
LASD Reminds Drivers To ‘Click it or Ticket’ Over Memorial Day Weekend
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone taking a trip to visit friends or family over the Memorial Day Weekend to always buckle up and keep children in child safety seats.
LASD Reminds Drivers To ‘Click it or Ticket’ Over Memorial Day Weekend
Saugus High Senior Awarded Inaugural Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship
Best Best & Krieger LLP, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, has selected Santa Clarita high school senior Shelby Negosian as the inaugural recipient of the Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship.
Saugus High Senior Awarded Inaugural Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship
SCV Water Releases Annual Consumer Confidence Report
SCV Water’s 2022 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available.
SCV Water Releases Annual Consumer Confidence Report
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: