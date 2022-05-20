City Council, Supervisor Barger Announce $2M Donations to Bridge to Home

The Santa Clarita City Council was joined by Supervisor Kathryn Barger on May 20 at a press conference announcing crucial support for Bridge to Home’s permanent shelter project. Speaking in front of Santa Clarita City Hall, Mayor Laurene Weste and Supervisor Barger each announced a $2 million donation to the city’s primary homelessness service provider.

“This joint announcement demonstrates the value of collaboration and unwavering partnership that we share with the Supervisor, even when facing the most difficult of challenges, in this case the growing homelessness crisis,” said Weste. “We have taken this challenge head-on and have come up with an innovative and collaborative strategy to help our most vulnerable neighbors. While many communities are just beginning to formulate a homelessness strategy, we have been addressing this issue for years.”

The city has been a long-time supporter of Bridge to Home and additionally formed the Community Task Force on Homelessness in 2018. This group, comprised of 30 stakeholders from local organizations, works to complete the action items within the Community Plan to Address Homelessness. In addition, the city donated the land upon which the permanent shelter will be built.

“I am proud of my close collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita and our mutual commitment to help people experiencing homelessness,” Barger said. “This permanent shelter will also provide career training and wrap-around services to so that residents can stay successfully housed. It will be an essential community asset for some of Santa Clarita Valley’s most vulnerable residents, a tangible symbol of hope and care.”

The $2 million from Barger brings Los Angeles Country’s total contribution to Bridge to Home to $5.18 million. Barger continues to drive efforts that reinvest Measure H money in the SCV. In this community, residents have paid $26.5 million and only $674,986 has made it back to fund homeless services, excluding funding from County Department services, Councils of Government and service provider contracts.

“We are so thankful for the support of the city of Santa Clarita and Supervisor Kathryn Barger,” said Bridge to Home Board President Tracey Carpentier. “This new shelter project is a vital to addressing homelessness in our community. I cannot even describe the incredible difference this new facility will provide for our neighbors experiencing homelessness. From having a warm, safe place to sleep, nutritious meals and the resources and support they need to go from homelessness to housing, the Bridge to Home shelter will truly be a place to find hope, get help and make a change.”

For more information visit Bridge to Home.

For more information on what the city of Santa Clarita is doing to address homelessness visit Santa Clarita Homeless.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...