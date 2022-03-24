City Council To Appeal Solar Panel Payment Decision

At the Santa Clarita City Council special meeting on March 22, the City Council authorized the filing of an appeal in the case seeking removal of the solar panels at the Canyon View Mobile Home Estates.

A July 2021 ruling stated that the Canyon View Estates were in violation of the Open Space requirement when the thousands of solar panels were installed back in 2017. Since that time, the city has been seeking clarification from the court concerning the implementation of the court’s ruling. On March 9, the court finalized its ruling.

The city supports the ruling that the city of Santa Clarita is the prevailing party, the panels were installed illegally and the city has the right to order them removed. The city disagrees with the judge’s ruling that the city needs to pay any money to the park owner for such removal.

In 2018, the city of Santa Clarita filed a formal complaint with the Los Angeles County Superior Court regarding the solar panels asking for “preliminary and permanent injunction and declaratory relief to abate a public nuisance.” The city alleges the solar panels were installed in violation of Canyon View Mobile Home Estates’ conditional use permit, which states that 50% of the park needs to be maintained as open space and failed to obtain necessary permits from the city.

Once the notice of appeal is filed with the court of appeal, the appellate court will issue a briefing schedule. Both parties will submit a briefing, and a hearing will ultimately be held on the appeal.

