header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 22
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
City Council to Discuss District-Based City Elections
| Friday, May 21, 2021
covid relief

The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled Tuesday to hold a special meeting to discuss a lawsuit that may put Santa Clarita voters in a position to elect their council members through district-based elections instead of the existing “at-large” method.

The lawsuit, filed by Bay Area attorney Scott Rafferty in February 2020, asked the city to comply with the California Voting Rights Act and alleges that “at-large” elections dilute the votes of Latino residents.

“I have great confidence that this community, which is a great community, has functioned very well with a very unique and wonderful citizenry,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste. “We will figure out the best way to serve the type of community that Santa Clarita is.”

Mayor Bill Miranda did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

State orders issued during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic suspended a series of city-hosted public hearings required under state election law to receive public input on the drawing of council districts.

Prior to the pandemic, the City Council had until June 18, 2020, to complete public hearings based upon the safe harbor deadlines under the Elections Code.

Rafferty said public hearings may move forward soon, depending on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 health orders. On Friday, the California Department of Public Health issued new guidelines removing restrictions on social distancing and capacity limitation for most businesses and activities starting June 15.

“I just want to have five really good hearings,” Rafferty told The Signal. “I don’t want to wear the public out, but at the same time, I want to make sure it’s done right.”

Santa Clarita resident Jonathan Ahmadi formed an independent committee last year to draw council district lines based on data from the 2010 Census.

“I believe in district-based elections. I think that they lead to more representative government. I think that it leads to more accountability for our elected officials,” said Ahmadi.

The City Council does not discuss litigation during open sessions of public meetings. Council members’ deliberations about the litigation Tuesday night will be held during closed session. Following closed session, the city attorney will report on any council actions taken during that time.

Elected officials serving on the College of the Canyons board of trustees and the governing boards of the school districts in the Santa Clarita Valley are elected through district-based elections.

The public can join the City Council’s special meeting — except for the closed session portion — at 5 p.m. Tuesday at santaclarita.zoom.us/j/97507222622 using the passcode 216729 or by calling 669-900-9128 and using the same passcode.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

City Council to Discuss District-Based City Elections

City Council to Discuss District-Based City Elections
Friday, May 21, 2021
The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled Tuesday to hold a special meeting to discuss a lawsuit that may put Santa Clarita voters in a position to elect their council members through district-based elections instead of the existing “at-large” method.
FULL STORY...

SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday

SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Stage on Screen Theatre Festival IV is back with a new, six-week series!
FULL STORY...

City Unveils Newest Art Exhibit “Color Is Your World”

City Unveils Newest Art Exhibit “Color Is Your World”
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Promoting vibrant colors, abstract illusions, and scenes of serenity, the city of Santa Clarita has revealed the latest art exhibit, "Color is Your World".
FULL STORY...

Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Back Before Planning Commission

Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Back Before Planning Commission
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Tuesday, May 18, at 6:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,’ 7 More Productions

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,’ 7 More Productions
Monday, May 17, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 9 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, May 17-23, 2021
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
City Council to Discuss District-Based City Elections
The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled Tuesday to hold a special meeting to discuss a lawsuit that may put Santa Clarita voters in a position to elect their council members through district-based elections instead of the existing “at-large” method.
City Council to Discuss District-Based City Elections
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County, State Set to Ease COVID Restrictions Starting June 15; 148th Death at Henry Mayo
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 15 new deaths, including one additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 264 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,873 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County, State Set to Ease COVID Restrictions Starting June 15; 148th Death at Henry Mayo
Majestic Princess Crew Members Receive COVID-19 Vaccines
Majestic Princess crew members received COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, May 21 at the Port of Los Angeles as it prepares to finalize its plans to return to cruising.
Majestic Princess Crew Members Receive COVID-19 Vaccines
Judge Reviewing Media, Public Access for Dorsey Sentencing
After previously passing a standing order in her courtroom to restrict access for the media and public, Judge Cynthia Ulfig is said to be reviewing her policy for the upcoming sentencing of James Dorsey.
Judge Reviewing Media, Public Access for Dorsey Sentencing
Fewer COVID-19 Restrictions to Take Effect June 15
Most businesses and activities will return to “usual operations” starting June 15 under new state public health guidelines released Friday morning.
Fewer COVID-19 Restrictions to Take Effect June 15
Families Encouraged to Learn Water Safety Skills as Summer Nears
As COVID-19 restrictions ease in Los Angeles County and swimming lessons resume just as summer begins, becoming familiar with water safety can make days spent by the pool more enjoyable.
Families Encouraged to Learn Water Safety Skills as Summer Nears
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
May 27: SCV Water’s Urban Water Management Plan Public Hearing
SCV Water is undertaking several important planning efforts to ensure adequate longterm water quality and supplies for today and tomorrow.
May 27: SCV Water’s Urban Water Management Plan Public Hearing
Princess Cruises Announces Plans to Resume U.S. Services with Alaska Sailings
Following passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, work with Alaska government officials, and recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Princess is announcing its intent to return to service in the United States with a partial season of Alaska sailings from Seattle.
Princess Cruises Announces Plans to Resume U.S. Services with Alaska Sailings
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Lakers Season Tickets Up for Grabs for Those Receiving First Dose this Weekend; SCV Cases Total 27,869
This weekend at all the County-run vaccination sites, the Department of Health Services vaccination sites, and the L.A. City vaccination sites, everyone 18 years and older coming to get their first vaccine will have a chance to enter the Los Angeles Lakers 2021-22 Season Ticket Vaccination Sweepstakes to win a pair of season tickets for next season.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Lakers Season Tickets Up for Grabs for Those Receiving First Dose this Weekend; SCV Cases Total 27,869
‘Dancing’ Pedestrian on State Route 14 Taken into Custody
A pedestrian “dancing” on the northbound side of Highway 14 Thursday resulted in lanes of traffic coming to a standstill and a response by multiple California Highway Patrol Newhall officers.
‘Dancing’ Pedestrian on State Route 14 Taken into Custody
SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday
Stage on Screen Theatre Festival IV is back with a new, six-week series!
SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday
SCV Parents Raising Funds to Provide Young Son With Life-Saving Treatment
Young Santa Clarita resident Damian Markham will be celebrating his second birthday May 24. But it might be one of his last.
SCV Parents Raising Funds to Provide Young Son With Life-Saving Treatment
L.A. County Holds Parent Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health held a COVID-19 vaccination town hall for parents Tuesday night to update the public about the vaccine information for children.
L.A. County Holds Parent Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children
Animal Care & Control Reminding Community About National Rescue Dog Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control wants to remind animal lovers that National Rescue Dog Day is Thursday, May 20. National Rescue Day was created to bring awareness to the thousands of dogs available in shelters across the country.
Animal Care & Control Reminding Community About National Rescue Dog Day
Arson Suspect Detained in Connection with River Fires
Spot fires in the bed of the Santa Clara River created a plume of smoke over the center of Santa Clarita Wednesday night.
Arson Suspect Detained in Connection with River Fires
Body Found in Newhall; Foul Play Not Suspected
A man was found dead early Thursday morning in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials.
Body Found in Newhall; Foul Play Not Suspected
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
Puppy Mills: Buyer Beware | Marcia Mayeda
Thirty years ago, I led an animal shelter in Topeka, Kansas and we were often called upon to assist when authorities raided illegal and inhumane puppy mills.
Puppy Mills: Buyer Beware | Marcia Mayeda
City Unveils Newest Art Exhibit “Color Is Your World”
Promoting vibrant colors, abstract illusions, and scenes of serenity, the city of Santa Clarita has revealed the latest art exhibit, "Color is Your World".
City Unveils Newest Art Exhibit “Color Is Your World”
Valley Industry Association Hosts 4th Annual State Of The State With Wilk And Valladares
The Valley Industry Association is inviting residents to join their Fourth annual State of the State program, with state senator Scott Wilk and assemblywoman Suzette Valladares. 
Valley Industry Association Hosts 4th Annual State Of The State With Wilk And Valladares
Logix Donates $20,000 To Local Animal Charities
For the conclusion of it's latest Paying with a Purpose campaign, Logix federal credit union has raised $20,000 to benefit five local nonprofits that work to build the connection between people and their animal companions. 
Logix Donates $20,000 To Local Animal Charities
SCV Zonta Club Honors Carmen Sarro Award Winner
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley honored the latest winner of the Carmen Sarro award during their 36th annual Women in Service celebration last Saturday. 
SCV Zonta Club Honors Carmen Sarro Award Winner
%d bloggers like this: