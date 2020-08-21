City Council to Discuss Ideas to Memorialize Saugus Shooting Victims

1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Santa Clarita City Council members will consider Tuesday ideas on how to honor the victims of the Saugus High School shooting, which include appending Central Park’s name or constructing a memorial at the park or at a different location.
The topic is set to return before the council following their agreement on July 14 to revisit the matter after their summer hiatus, when staff “researched and sent a variety of memorial ideas to the families for inspiration,” according to the city agenda report.
On Nov. 14, when Gracie Anne Muehlberger and Dominic Michael Blackwell died after a shooter opened fire on his fellow classmates at Saugus High School, students, faculty and staff evacuated to Central Park to reunite with their loved ones.
Dominic Blackwell
Families of the two students have expressed interest in having the park as the place to memorialize the victims and to create a memorial at the entrance of the park where a flag pole currently stands.
The families also started a petition, renamecentralpark.com, to garner support for the park’s name addition to “Central Park — In Memoriam of Gracie Muehlberger and Dominic Blackwell,” one of the ideas the City Council will consider but which would require consultation and consent from the Santa Clarita Valley Water agency.
Although not limited to only these, other suggestions council members will discuss include:
* Finding a different city park to rename.
* Constructing a memorial at the entrance of Central Park or at a different location within the park.
* Expanding the Youth Grove site at Central park and adding a separate memorial.
* Building a memorial as part of the future buildout project at Central Park.
Gracie Muehlberger
One example families presented to city staff is that of a colorful, totem-like sculpture located at the Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek in Florida.
Other examples of memorials staff brought forth to families include the Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial Chairs, the Survivor Tree in Oklahoma City and The Wall: Las Memorias AIDS Monument at Lincoln Park in Los Angeles.
The City Council meeting is scheduled to commence at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 46 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,759 new cases of the virus, with 72% of the new cases confirmed in people younger than 50 years old.
Santa Clarita City Council members will consider Tuesday ideas on how to honor the victims of the Saugus High School shooting, which include appending Central Park’s name or constructing a memorial at the park or at a different location.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 46 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,759 new cases of the virus, with 72% of the new cases confirmed in people younger than 50 years old.
Santa Clarita City Council members will consider Tuesday ideas on how to honor the victims of the Saugus High School shooting, which include appending Central Park’s name or constructing a memorial at the park or at a different location.
“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in jail Friday for her part in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, with the sentencing judge saying he was “dumbfounded” by her “gall.”
Less than a year after the Saugus High School shooting claimed the lives of three teens, the William S. Hart Union High School District on Thursday released a private contractor’s safety report about recommendations for the district.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies helped an 18-year-old woman seek mental health resources on Thursday after she jumped from the second story of the Hyatt Regency Valencia parking structure.
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
After 25 years with Six Flags, Neal Thurman will step down as president of Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor and move east to become Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Park president.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified 227,346 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 5,089 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 5,446 deaths countywide to date.
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk is warning individuals turning 60 this year they can expect a dramatic hit to their Social Security (S.S) benefits due to the COVID-19 related economic collapse unless Congress takes action to fix this glitch in the SS calculation formula.
Hours after announcing it would suspend operations in California, Lyft Inc. said Thursday it would not shut down by midnight after a state court greenlighted the rideshare company to continue operating while it fights a court order to reclassify its drivers as employees.
California State University, Northridge’s undergraduate biomedical research training program, BUILD PODER, has received the 2020 Inspiring Programs in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.