header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
68°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 12
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
City Council to Weigh Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Expansion Plan
| Monday, Apr 12, 2021
hospital expansion

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will present to the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday a hospital expansion plan to increase facilities by 200,000 square feet.

City planning commissioners unanimously approved the hospital expansion in March.

The hospital’s request includes a second inpatient tower with 115,700 square feet in floor area to the immediate north of the main hospital building in parking lot D.

Inside, the new five-story tower would house 92 inpatient beds, moved there from the main hospital building.

The migration of beds would open space for “offices, administrative space, procedure rooms, storage space, imaging services, waiting areas, and physical therapy services” in the main hospital building and the existing diagnostics and treatment facility, according to a city staff report on the expansion.

Henry Mayo has also requested a new 60-foot-tall diagnostics and treatment facility with 84,300 square feet in floor area to stand next to the proposed second inpatient building.

Parking is also part of the hospital expansion proposal. If approved by the council, Henry Mayo will add three above-ground stories to an existing parking structure at the intersection of McBean Parkway and Orchard Village Road to increase the number of parking spaces by nearly 300. The expansion also proposes potential parking reduction measures, like paid parking.

As part of their review, council members will also consider the Planning Commission’s comments to add more mature landscaping, including 36-inch trees and three 48-inch trees, along the parking structure and hospital entrance at McBean Parkway and Orchard Village Road.

The expansion is expected to have a “less than significant” impact on traffic, according to the city’s April report on the proposed expansion. The city has proposed modifications to light timing at Orchard Village and Wiley Canyon and a reconfiguration of the McBean and Orchard Village intersection to help reduce the traffic impact.

A draft supplemental environmental impact report also proposes measures to reduce on-site construction noise, which the report calls “significant.”

In January and March, several members of the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, a local trade union, requested planning commissioners include union labor in their approval of the amendments to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Specific Plan, Master Plan, and Development Agreement.

The amendments, which would make the expansion possible, cannot include the type of request being made by the union carpenters, according to a city staff report.

“The city has no legal mechanism to require project applicants to work with specific labor organizations,” David Peterson, a city associate planner, told The Signal.

Union carpenters voiced their request at the March 23 City Council meeting and have held an ongoing protest on the northwest corner of McBean Parkway and Orchard Village Road.

The public can listen to Tuesday’s council meeting on the city’s website.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Now Filming in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,” 8 More Productions

Now Filming in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,” 8 More Productions
Monday, Apr 12, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 12-18, 2021
FULL STORY...

Report: No Compelling Case for Santa Clarita City Public Health Department

Report: No Compelling Case for Santa Clarita City Public Health Department
Monday, Apr 12, 2021
A consulting firm hired by the city to evaluate the feasibility of establishing a city public health department in Santa Clarita did “not find a compelling case to change the basic structure of public health regulation” in Santa Clarita, according to a 17-page report published Friday as part of the Santa Clarita City Council’s Tuesday meeting agenda.
FULL STORY...

City Council to Weigh Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Expansion Plan

City Council to Weigh Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Expansion Plan
Monday, Apr 12, 2021
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will present to the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday a hospital expansion plan to increase facilities by 200,000 square feet.
FULL STORY...

Council Committee Recommends Opposition to State Land-Use Bills

Council Committee Recommends Opposition to State Land-Use Bills
Friday, Apr 9, 2021
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee briefly met Thursday morning to recommend that the City Council oppose four pieces of state legislation that would expand the state’s land-use authority.
FULL STORY...

City Postpones 2021 Marathon, Event Permanently Moved to February

City Postpones 2021 Marathon, Event Permanently Moved to February
Thursday, Apr 8, 2021
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying public health restrictions in place for large events and community gatherings, as well as past participation numbers, the city of Santa Clarita has evaluated several components of the annual Santa Clarita Marathon and is making a necessary change to the event.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Academy Reveals All-Star Cast of Presenters for 93rd Oscars Telecast
Show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh on Monday announced the all-star cast of presenters at the 93rd Oscars, which will air live on ABC on Sunday, April 25, at 5 p.m. PDT.
Academy Reveals All-Star Cast of Presenters for 93rd Oscars Telecast
Now Filming in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,” 8 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 12-18, 2021
Now Filming in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,” 8 More Productions
L.A. County to Open Vaccination Sites at COC, in Palmdale; Magic Mountain Site to Close
College of the Canyons and Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center will begin operating as Los Angeles County-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites in the northern part of the county starting Monday, April 19.
L.A. County to Open Vaccination Sites at COC, in Palmdale; Magic Mountain Site to Close
Report: No Compelling Case for Santa Clarita City Public Health Department
A consulting firm hired by the city to evaluate the feasibility of establishing a city public health department in Santa Clarita did “not find a compelling case to change the basic structure of public health regulation” in Santa Clarita, according to a 17-page report published Friday as part of the Santa Clarita City Council’s Tuesday meeting agenda.
Report: No Compelling Case for Santa Clarita City Public Health Department
City Council to Weigh Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Expansion Plan
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will present to the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday a hospital expansion plan to increase facilities by 200,000 square feet.
City Council to Weigh Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Expansion Plan
SCV COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Increases to 37%
The Santa Clarita Valley's COVID-19 vaccination rate has increased by about 5%, as 37% of residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data through April 4 published by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
SCV COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Increases to 37%
Today in SCV History (April 12)
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
Today in SCV History (April 11)
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Red Schoolhouse
Today in SCV History (April 10)
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Laemmle Officially Opens in Old Town Newhall
Nearly 100 people gathered in front of the highly anticipated Laemmle 7 in Newhall to officially open the theater to the Santa Clarita Valley community.
Laemmle Officially Opens in Old Town Newhall
Parks Commissioners Asked to Advise on Pioneer Oil Refinery’s Future
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission recently met to receive an update from city staff about the status of the Pioneer Oil Refinery in Newhall.
Parks Commissioners Asked to Advise on Pioneer Oil Refinery’s Future
Judge Halts Centennial Development Project in Tejon Ranch
A judge’s ruling this week dealt a setback to the Tejon Ranch Co.’s proposed 19,000-unit Centennial development project in the upper northwest corner of Los Angeles County.
Judge Halts Centennial Development Project in Tejon Ranch
Chad Peters Named CCCATA 2021 Athletic Trainer of the Year
The California Community College Athletic Trainers Association has named longtime athletic trainer, and current College of the Canyons associate athletic director, Chad Peters its 2021 Athletic Trainer of the Year.
Chad Peters Named CCCATA 2021 Athletic Trainer of the Year
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,432 Total SCV Cases; County Nears 5 Million Administered Doses
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 48 new deaths and 752 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,432 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,432 Total SCV Cases; County Nears 5 Million Administered Doses
Council Committee Recommends Opposition to State Land-Use Bills
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee briefly met Thursday morning to recommend that the City Council oppose four pieces of state legislation that would expand the state’s land-use authority.
Council Committee Recommends Opposition to State Land-Use Bills
Boys & Girls Club Holds Spring Break Camp
In an effort to provide kids across the Santa Clarita Valley with a safe place to play and learn over spring break while parents are working, the Boys & Girls Club of SCV holds an annual camp.
Boys & Girls Club Holds Spring Break Camp
CHP to Honor Public Safety Dispatchers During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
In recognition of public safety dispatchers' services, the California Highway Patrol joins other law enforcement agencies to recognize National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week on April 11-17, 2021.
CHP to Honor Public Safety Dispatchers During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
L.A. County Sheriffs to Host Child Abuse Prevention Seminar
Officials in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting a virtual community discussion on child abuse prevention April 20.
L.A. County Sheriffs to Host Child Abuse Prevention Seminar
Today in SCV History (April 9)
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
Valencia Industrial Building Sold to Versatile Systems
CBRE announced the sale of a state-of-the-art 24,164 square-foot industrial facility to Tera McHugh and John McHugh, owners of Versatile Systems, Inc.
Valencia Industrial Building Sold to Versatile Systems
City Postpones 2021 Marathon, Event Permanently Moved to February
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying public health restrictions in place for large events and community gatherings, as well as past participation numbers, the city of Santa Clarita has evaluated several components of the annual Santa Clarita Marathon and is making a necessary change to the event.
City Postpones 2021 Marathon, Event Permanently Moved to February
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Remain Under 600; SCV Cases Total 27,417
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 52 new deaths and 710 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,417 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Remain Under 600; SCV Cases Total 27,417
Animal Care & Control Temporarily Waives Pet Licensing Fees
Because of the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, some pet owners may have delayed purchasing their annual pet licenses and are now subject to late penalty fees.
Animal Care & Control Temporarily Waives Pet Licensing Fees
%d bloggers like this: