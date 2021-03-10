header image

Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 10
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
City Council Unanimously Approves No Confidence Vote in L.A County DA
| Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021

The Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a vote of no confidence in District Attorney George Gascón, citing recent policy changes from the D.A.’s office as having a detrimental impact on public safety.

Although the City Council cited nine special directives and two amendments from the D.A.’s office as being problematic to the council, the council members specifically highlighted three particular directives and two amendments they took issue with: the elimination of cash bail for any misdemeanor, non-serious/non-violent felony offenses; certain misdemeanor charges being declined or dismissed before arraignment; and the elimination of sentencing enhancements, such as those for gang affiliation or firearm-related allegations.

The sentencing enhancement directive was ordered to be repealed by the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Feb. 8, but Gascón has expressed an interest in appealing this decision, according to city of Santa Clarita staff.

The council’s 5-0 vote of no confidence said that these unilateral directives “undermine the legislative and ballot process and risk safety of the general public.”

Although largely symbolic, the vote of no confidence is now set to be sent to the relevant county offices and organizations, and expresses the City Council’s formal disapproval of Gascón’s policies.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami, a critic of Gascón’s for the past few months and a longtime Valencia resident, said that the policies adversely affect the safety of Santa Clarita residents.

For example, under the new directives, Hatami said, harassing patrons in the community, resisting deputies during an arrest, and domestic violence arrests can result in a suspect being released within 48 hours with no charge, and create an ongoing cycle of the suspect reoffending.

“Obviously these policies will lead to a diminished quality of life in the city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Hatami. “Also, the lack of punishment or deterrence eventually leads to those individuals committing probably more serious crimes, especially if they realize they’re not going to get in trouble for the smaller crimes.”

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has arrested more than 590 repeat offenders, a 9.5% increase when compared against last year, according to city staff.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean reiterated the story of Sgt. Steve Owen, an officer allegedly killed in an execution-style murder on Oct. 5, 2016. She called the new leniency for Trenton Lovell, the man accused of shooting Owen multiple times in the head while he lay on the ground, under Gascón’s new rules as “unconscionable.”

Councilwoman Laurene Weste said the steps taken by Gascón went too far, even if there may be some good intentions toward justice system reform.
Adult Softball Leagues Return to Santa Clarita

Adult Softball Leagues Return to Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
Dust off your mitt and lace up your cleats – adult softball is returning to Santa Clarita. Following the latest guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health regarding outdoor sports competitions, the city of Santa Clarita’s popular Adult Sports Softball Leagues are returning to play with a six-week season to be held at Central Park.
FULL STORY...

City Reveals New Name of City-Owned Ice Rink

City Reveals New Name of City-Owned Ice Rink
Friday, Mar 5, 2021
Following months of renovations and preparation for a grand reopening, the city of Santa Clarita-owned ice rink has a new name and brand, The Cube - Ice and Entertainment Center.
FULL STORY...

City Looking for Teams to Compete in ‘The Incredible Chase’

City Looking for Teams to Compete in ‘The Incredible Chase’
Thursday, Mar 4, 2021
It’s not how far you go…it’s what happens along the way! The Incredible Chase, the city of Santa Clarita’s socially distanced take on the hit CBS show “The Amazing Race,” is a brand-new competition taking place in May 2021.
FULL STORY...

Whittaker-Bermite Owner Files Bankruptcy, Selling Land

Whittaker-Bermite Owner Files Bankruptcy, Selling Land
Thursday, Mar 4, 2021
Santa Clarita LLC, which owns the undeveloped 900-plus-acre Whittaker-Bermite site, recently filed for voluntary bankruptcy, and is working to sell it to a global industrial real estate company for possible commercial and residential development, officials said Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Provides Storm Safety Tips, Shelter Information
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management urges all residents in the Los Angeles County area to keep safe during today’s storm and offers helpful tips about how to do
L.A. County Provides Storm Safety Tips, Shelter Information
COC Women’s Conference Returns as Three-Day Virtual Event
The 2021 College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will be held virtually from March 25-27 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness, and Balance.”
COC Women’s Conference Returns as Three-Day Virtual Event
Early-Morning Valencia House Fire Quickly Doused
Firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire in the Valencia Hills neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Early-Morning Valencia House Fire Quickly Doused
Today in SCV History (March 10)
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
Fox Sports West Announces CIF-SS High School Football Streaming Schedule
FOX Sports West, in partnership with the CIF Southern Section (CIF-SS), announced Tuesday the television and Prep Zone streaming schedule for the first three weeks of the condensed, six week 2020-2021 football season.
Fox Sports West Announces CIF-SS High School Football Streaming Schedule
Adult Softball Leagues Return to Santa Clarita
Dust off your mitt and lace up your cleats – adult softball is returning to Santa Clarita. Following the latest guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health regarding outdoor sports competitions, the city of Santa Clarita’s popular Adult Sports Softball Leagues are returning to play with a six-week season to be held at Central Park.
Adult Softball Leagues Return to Santa Clarita
Pause Extended Through June 30 for Several Princess Cruises Vacations
While Princess Cruises continues to work with government and port authorities to finalize its plans for return to cruising, the company is extending its pause of cruise vacations sailing the Caribbean, California Coast, Mexico and Mediterranean through June 30, 2021.
Pause Extended Through June 30 for Several Princess Cruises Vacations
Barring Any Changes, Hart District Confirms March 29 Start Date
Los Angeles County Public Health officials said the county had reached the threshold needed for high school and junior high school students to return to campus, if current conditions remain for the next two weeks.
Barring Any Changes, Hart District Confirms March 29 Start Date
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Inching Closer to Less Restrictive Tier; 26,620 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 70 new deaths and 1,337 new cases of COVID-19, with 26,620 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Inching Closer to Less Restrictive Tier; 26,620 Total Cases in SCV
CSUN Takes On Long Beach State in First Round of Big West Tourney
The Big West Basketball Tournament is back and it's in Las Vegas this year.
CSUN Takes On Long Beach State in First Round of Big West Tourney
Supes to Discuss Proposed Valencia Master-Planned Community
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected Tuesday to discuss the Newhall Ranch Sanitation District, which is set to service the infrastructure of the Valencia project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch.
Supes to Discuss Proposed Valencia Master-Planned Community
Wilk’s EDD Fraud Prevention Measure Passes Senate Committee
SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District took a solid swipe Monday at eradicating the rampant fraud stemming from EDD’s mismanagement with the passage of Senate Bill 58 (SB 58) by the Senate Committee on Labor, Public Employees and Retirement.
Wilk’s EDD Fraud Prevention Measure Passes Senate Committee
Hart District School Sites Experience Ongoing Theft
The William S. Hart Union High School District has been experiencing ongoing acts of theft as people are stealing “recyclable items” from the rooftops of school sites, according to district officials
Hart District School Sites Experience Ongoing Theft
LACoFD to Honor 10th Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake
The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) will mark the tenth anniversary of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami by participating in a virtual webinar, "Be Prepared! Lessons Learned on Readiness and Resilience."
LACoFD to Honor 10th Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake
Today in SCV History (March 9)
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
CDC Issues First Guidelines for Gatherings by Fully Vaccinated People
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued its first set of recommendations on activities that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely resume.
CDC Issues First Guidelines for Gatherings by Fully Vaccinated People
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 145th Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Preps for Red Tier as Numbers Return to Pre-Surge Levels
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 13 new deaths and 880 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 145th death, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green-light to maskless indoor gatherings among fully vaccinated people.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 145th Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Preps for Red Tier as Numbers Return to Pre-Surge Levels
Longtime Master’s Prof Abner Chou Named TMUS Interim President
The Master’s University and Seminary announced Friday that its board of directors had selected longtime professor Abner Chou as interim president of TMUS following the resignation of Sam Horn on February 26.
Longtime Master’s Prof Abner Chou Named TMUS Interim President
Foothill Cross-Country Exhibition Weekend Concludes
Foothill League cross-country exhibition weekend concluded Saturday at Central Park as Golden Valley faced West Ranch followed by a separate meet between Hart and Valencia.
Foothill Cross-Country Exhibition Weekend Concludes
CHP Arrests Lancaster Corrections Officer on Suspicion of DUI
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Lancaster corrections officer on suspicion of driving under the influence after his blood-alcohol level was allegedly three times the legal limit Thursday night.
CHP Arrests Lancaster Corrections Officer on Suspicion of DUI
Henry Mayo Administers 1,000 COVID-19 Vaccines to SCV Educators
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia planned to administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday to SCV educators and school site staff who are in the early stages of having returned to campuses or planning to return to campuses.
Henry Mayo Administers 1,000 COVID-19 Vaccines to SCV Educators
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
Today in SCV History (March 7)
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
