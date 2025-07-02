City Councilmember Jason Gibbs Launches Campaign for Congress in CA-27

Santa Clarita City Councilmember and former Mayor Jason Gibbs officially announced his candidacy for Congress in California’s 27th Congressional District on Wednesday, July 2.

Gibbs launched his campaign with the backing of former Congressman Mike Garcia, who represented the district from 2020 to 2025.

A lifelong Californian, Gibbs earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo before working in the aerospace industry on major rocket programs. He is married and the father of two.

Gibbs was elected to the Santa Clarita City Council in 2020 and was unopposed in the 2024 election. He served as Santa Clarita Mayor in 2023.

