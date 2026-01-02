Councilwoman Marsha McLean | New Year, New Amenities

As we usher in a new year, I want to wish you and your family a very happy and healthy 2026.

There’s something special about the end of the year, when we reflect on what we’ve accomplished and look ahead with hope and determination.

Santa Clarita continues to thrive because of the passion, dedication and care that is shown for our community. We have much to look forward to in 2026. Families move to Santa Clarita for the quality of life and hometown feel. We might be the third-largest city in Los Angeles County, but a priority is to make each and every individual special.

And, we do a good job of it. The next year will bring new major capital improvement projects that enhance mobility, expand recreational opportunities, beautify key corridors and strengthen the infrastructure that supports our growing city.

These investments reflect our long-term vision: creating a community that remains safe, accessible and full of opportunities for residents of all ages.

One of the most anticipated projects currently underway is The Rink Sports Pavilion, which will be the first facility of its kind in Santa Clarita. Located at the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, The Rink will offer a multi-use indoor space designed for recreation, connection and community fun.

The roller-skating rink will feature overlays for basketball, pickleball and volleyball, making it a versatile hub for a wide range of activities. The facility will also include spectator seating, a DJ booth with sound and lighting capabilities, designated space for special events and a commercial kitchen and concession area to support tournaments, gatherings and family activities.

The Rink is on track for completion this summer and will soon serve as a dynamic gathering place for all.

The expansion of David March Park, 28310 North Via Joyce Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will significantly increase recreational amenities in our community. This project will introduce a new baseball field complete with stadium seating and field lights, providing opportunities for evening practices, games and youth tournaments. The expansion will also include a new restroom building, exercise stairs to get your steps in and two new parking lots to accommodate increased use.

The project includes enhancements to the existing park, including a lit basketball court, additional shade structures, a picnic pavilion and updated cornhole and horseshoe pits for some friendly competition. With construction expected to be complete by spring, we look forward to reopening this refreshed and expanded park!

A special project that I am looking forward to is a new Zen Garden at the Duane R. Harte Park, where there will be a special place to stop, perhaps meditate and reflect on all things peaceful and good.

If you’ve driven on Soledad Canyon Road recently, you may have noticed the Vista Canyon Bridge making great progress! This new, two-lane bridge will significantly improve connectivity in the eastern portion of Santa Clarita, and will include highway safety lighting, concrete barriers, a raised landscape planter and a shared-use sidewalk with a Class I bike lane.

A new bike trail under the bridge will provide another safe and scenic option for cyclists and pedestrians. Road improvements surrounding the bridge, including a new traffic signal, turn lanes, roadway extensions and a roundabout providing access to the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Transit Center, 27550 Vista Canyon Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91387, will make travel easier and more efficient. With completion expected in summer 2026, this project represents a vital step forward in linking neighborhoods, transit and recreation.

Work will soon begin on the Magic Mountain Parkway beautification project, which will enhance one of the most traveled and recognizable corridors in Santa Clarita. This project will continue the landscaped median, install new curb and gutter improvements and overlay the six-lane roadway from Tourney Road to McBean Parkway. These upgrades will support improved traffic flow, increase safety and create a picturesque entrance into our city.

For residents and visitors alike, this beautification project will reinforce the pride we take in maintaining clean, welcoming and well-designed streets.

We are proud to mark the completion of the Copper Hill bridge widening project, a major mobility upgrade for one of Santa Clarita’s frequently used routes. The bridge now features three lanes in each direction, wider sidewalks and a dedicated bike lane, offering residents a smoother, safer and more efficient travel experience.

With construction wrapped and all improvements in place, the Copper Hill area is already delivering easier commutes, enhanced safety and brand-new opportunities for cyclists and pedestrians.

2026 will mark key milestones as these projects move from construction zones to community assets that our residents will be able to enjoy and rely on for years to come. From gathering spaces to improved roadway infrastructure, this year will deliver great additions that strengthen and enhance the way we experience our city.

Happy New Year, Santa Clarita!

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santaclarita.gov.

