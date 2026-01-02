header image

January 2
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
Councilwoman Marsha McLean | New Year, New Amenities
Friday, Jan 2, 2026

Marsha-McLeanAs we usher in a new year, I want to wish you and your family a very happy and healthy 2026.

There’s something special about the end of the year, when we reflect on what we’ve accomplished and look ahead with hope and determination.

Santa Clarita continues to thrive because of the passion, dedication and care that is shown for our community. We have much to look forward to in 2026. Families move to Santa Clarita for the quality of life and hometown feel. We might be the third-largest city in Los Angeles County, but a priority is to make each and every individual special. 

And, we do a good job of it. The next year will bring new major capital improvement projects that enhance mobility, expand recreational opportunities, beautify key corridors and strengthen the infrastructure that supports our growing city.

These investments reflect our long-term vision: creating a community that remains safe, accessible and full of opportunities for residents of all ages.

One of the most anticipated projects currently underway is The Rink Sports Pavilion, which will be the first facility of its kind in Santa Clarita. Located at the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, The Rink will offer a multi-use indoor space designed for recreation, connection and community fun.

The roller-skating rink will feature overlays for basketball, pickleball and volleyball, making it a versatile hub for a wide range of activities. The facility will also include spectator seating, a DJ booth with sound and lighting capabilities, designated space for special events and a commercial kitchen and concession area to support tournaments, gatherings and family activities.

The Rink is on track for completion this summer and will soon serve as a dynamic gathering place for all.

The expansion of David March Park, 28310 North Via Joyce Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will significantly increase recreational amenities in our community. This project will introduce a new baseball field complete with stadium seating and field lights, providing opportunities for evening practices, games and youth tournaments. The expansion will also include a new restroom building, exercise stairs to get your steps in and two new parking lots to accommodate increased use.

The project includes enhancements to the existing park, including a lit basketball court, additional shade structures, a picnic pavilion and updated cornhole and horseshoe pits for some friendly competition. With construction expected to be complete by spring, we look forward to reopening this refreshed and expanded park! 

A special project that I am looking forward to is a new Zen Garden at the Duane R. Harte Park, where there will be a special place to stop, perhaps meditate and reflect on all things peaceful and good. 

If you’ve driven on Soledad Canyon Road recently, you may have noticed the Vista Canyon Bridge making great progress! This new, two-lane bridge will significantly improve connectivity in the eastern portion of Santa Clarita, and will include highway safety lighting, concrete barriers, a raised landscape planter and a shared-use sidewalk with a Class I bike lane.

A new bike trail under the bridge will provide another safe and scenic option for cyclists and pedestrians. Road improvements surrounding the bridge, including a new traffic signal, turn lanes, roadway extensions and a roundabout providing access to the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Transit Center, 27550 Vista Canyon Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91387, will make travel easier and more efficient. With completion expected in summer 2026, this project represents a vital step forward in linking neighborhoods, transit and recreation.

Work will soon begin on the Magic Mountain Parkway beautification project, which will enhance one of the most traveled and recognizable corridors in Santa Clarita. This project will continue the landscaped median, install new curb and gutter improvements and overlay the six-lane roadway from Tourney Road to McBean Parkway. These upgrades will support improved traffic flow, increase safety and create a picturesque entrance into our city.

For residents and visitors alike, this beautification project will reinforce the pride we take in maintaining clean, welcoming and well-designed streets.

We are proud to mark the completion of the Copper Hill bridge widening project, a major mobility upgrade for one of Santa Clarita’s frequently used routes. The bridge now features three lanes in each direction, wider sidewalks and a dedicated bike lane, offering residents a smoother, safer and more efficient travel experience.

With construction wrapped and all improvements in place, the Copper Hill area is already delivering easier commutes, enhanced safety and brand-new opportunities for cyclists and pedestrians.

2026 will mark key milestones as these projects move from construction zones to community assets that our residents will be able to enjoy and rely on for years to come. From gathering spaces to improved roadway infrastructure, this year will deliver great additions that strengthen and enhance the way we experience our city.

Happy New Year, Santa Clarita!

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santaclarita.gov.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 6, 8: SCV Women’s Circle, Support Program for Midlife Women
Andrea M. Slominski, Ph.D., widely known as Dr. A, has announced the launch of the SCV Women’s Circle, a new in-person, bi-monthly support and education program designed for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, midlife and post-menopause.
Jan. 6, 8: SCV Women’s Circle, Support Program for Midlife Women
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Committee Seeks Nominees
The annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2026 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Gala Dinner, will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, May 1, at the Hyatt Valencia.
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Committee Seeks Nominees
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report for FY 2024-2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the 2024–25 fiscal year.
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report for FY 2024-2025
Jan. 10-11: WiSH Education Foundation Free E-Waste Recycling Event
Got Ewaste? The WiSH Education Foundation will host an e-waste recycling event on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 10-11, at Valencia Town Center, parking lot 3 located at the corner of Valencia Boulevard and Citrus Street.
Jan. 10-11: WiSH Education Foundation Free E-Waste Recycling Event
City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting entries for two sculptural pieces for its Temporary Public Art program.
City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita
It’s hard to believe 2025 is now in the rearview mirror.
Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is still on holiday schedule, with some teams resting and others in a frenzy of non-league competition. But no league matches have taken place since our last look, so, once again, league standings haven’t changed.
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 360 Executive Suites.
Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites
Jan 4: Call for Artists, ‘Art Soup’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for "Art Soup" group show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Jan. 4.
Jan 4: Call for Artists, ‘Art Soup’ Deadline
Princess Cruises Rose Parade Float Celebrates New Star Princess
Princess Cruises, headquartered on Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita, rang in 2026 in full bloom with an appearance at the iconic 137th Rose Parade on Thursday, Jan. 1, unveiling its “Together in the Magic of Alaska” float.
Princess Cruises Rose Parade Float Celebrates New Star Princess
Jan. 12: Hot Cocoa Bar at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Hot Cocoa Bar," Monday, Jan. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 12: Hot Cocoa Bar at Newhall Library
Jan 7: Periodic Evaluation of Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency invites members of the public to participate in a virtual workshop focused on the State-required Periodic Evaluation of the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Santa Clara River Valley East Groundwater Subbasin.
Jan 7: Periodic Evaluation of Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is roundin’ up western gear and food vendors for its 30th anniversary April 18 and 19. Application deadline for both is Monday, Feb. 2.
Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Jan. 6: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 6.
Jan. 6: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Mustangs Taken Down by Lions
In a tight game that saw six ties and six lead changes, The Master's University men's basketball team lost to the Florida Memorial Lions 75-70 on Tuesday, Dec. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Taken Down by Lions
SCV Water Honored with Fifth Consecutive Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
SCV Water has received the prestigious Distinguished Budget Presentation award for its FY 2025/26 and FY 2026/27 Biennial Budget from the Government Finance Officers Association.
SCV Water Honored with Fifth Consecutive Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Storm Safety Reminders
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has issued a reminder that free sandbags are available from Los Angeles County Fire Stations in the SCV.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Storm Safety Reminders
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
More Rain to Arrive in SCV, Agua Dulce Canyon Road Reopens
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather warning for the Santa Clarita Valley.
More Rain to Arrive in SCV, Agua Dulce Canyon Road Reopens
Jan. 4: Saugus Cafe to Close, Oldest Restaurant in Los Angeles County
A sign taped to the door of the Saugus Cafe on Railroad Avenue in Saugus informed guests that the historic, 139-year-old restaurant would cease operations on Sunday, Jan. 4.
Jan. 4: Saugus Cafe to Close, Oldest Restaurant in Los Angeles County
Creative Entrepreneurs Sought as Speakers for Business for Artists Event
Calling All Creative Entrepreneurs: The Fifth Annual Business for Artists Conference is seeking speakers ready to share real-world tools, strategies and insights for building sustainable and creative careers.
Creative Entrepreneurs Sought as Speakers for Business for Artists Event
