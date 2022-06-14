City, County Partner to Host Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Household Hazardous Waste are items like paint, pesticide and electronic waste; however, there are many other household items that may seem non-toxic, but are very harmful to the environment if not disposed of properly. Items including pool chemicals, household cleaners, automotive fluids, medication and needles, beauty products, batteries and compact fluorescent light bulbs are all considered HHW items.

For free and convenient disposal of these items, the city of Santa Clarita has partnered with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works and the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County to offer residents an HHW Collection Event on Saturday, July 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, located at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, 91321. This is a great opportunity to drop-off unwanted household chemicals, electronic waste and lancets/sharps (needles), in addition to the other items listed above.

Items like motor oil and filters in cars, motorcycles and RV’s do NOT belong in your regular trash cart or recycling containers either. With more than 20 certified collection centers that recycle used motor oil and filters for free – Santa Clarita makes recycling easy! Visit GreenSantaClarita.com to find a collection center near you today.

You can reserve a free oil change kit for pick up at City Hall, while supplies last, by calling (661) 286-4098.

The City is excited to partner with residents and neighboring communities in an effort to continue to keep Santa Clarita clean and green. For more details regarding the HHW collection event and what items will or will not be accepted, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

