City Debuts Online September Events

Can you pull off the Great Train Robbery? Do you know every last piece of trivia about “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl?” Do you want to plan your next family activity? If so, you’re in luck as the city of Santa Clarita debuts new online events in September.

Start the month by summoning your courage and pulling off the greatest heist in the West. The Wild West Virtual Escape Room is officially open, and now is your chance to join the notorious Vasquez Gang as you and your band of outlaws (virtually) roam through the Santa Clarita Valley in search of gold. Using clues to solve a series of puzzles, your goal is to steal the riches and escape capture. Complete the escape room by Tuesday, Sept. 15, to be entered to win a prize.

If riddles and puzzles aren’t your game, you can grab your friends and family for a movie and trivia party! React to your favorite movie moments with other fans during the “Clueless” Watch Party on Saturday, September 5, then set sail with Captain Jack Sparrow to celebrate International Talk Like a Pirate Day by watching “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” on Saturday, September 19. A trivia contest will follow each movie.

Are you missing out on attending SENSES Block Parties in Old Town Newhall this year? You can experience a bit of the festive fun by testing your trivia knowledge related to a few of the themes, including “The Wizard of Oz,” the summer Olympics and Mardi Gras. Trivia quizzes are available until Sunday, Sept. 27.

The Old Town Newhall Scavenger Hunt is ongoing, enabling you and your family to participate in a fun and engaging photo hunt. Solve each riddle to discover the next business or location to visit, and be sure to snap a photo at each location and post online using #OTNScavengerHunt and #OldTownNewhall.

If you are looking for fun family ideas, look no further! You can enjoy the great outdoors from the comfort of your own home with a backyard campout or leave the muggle world behind aboard the Hogwarts Express as you throw your own Harry Potter-themed party. Check out the City’s guides and party ideas to discover snack recipes, family-friendly activities and much more.

All online events and home activities can be found by visiting the city of Santa Clarita’s Virtual Rec Center at santa-clarita.com/VirtualRecCenter and clicking the “Arts and Events” tab. The Wild West Virtual Escape Room, as well as movie watch parties and trivia nights, can also be found by connecting with the city of Santa Clarita Events page on Facebook.

There are many more opportunities and activities for learning, engagement, recreation and fun in Santa Clarita. Learn more about celebrating the CAN DOs at santa-clarita.com/CANDOs.