City Donates Recycling Bins to Golden Valley High School

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth met with students at Golden Valley High School on Thursday, February 6, to present 25 additional recycling bins the students had requested to enhance the recycling program already in place.

The new containers will be used indoors to collect bottles and cans for recycling.

This expanded recycling program at Golden Valley High School encourages environmental awareness by providing students with the tools to jumpstart their own recycling program and become everyday heroes within their community.

The city of Santa Clarita has partnered with the William S. Hart School District to implement a bottles and cans recycling program on each high school and junior high campus in the district.

Next month, the city will launch the new “Recycle Hero” campaign, which will highlight local heroes that help the city in the fight to recycle right. The campaign will help students and faculty take advantage of the new recycling bins and show how they recycle by using the hashtag #RecycleHeroSC on social media.

For more information about the recycling bins, contact project technician Laura Jardine at ljardine@santa-clarita.com or visit greensantaclarita.com.