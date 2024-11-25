header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
November 25
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
City Emphasizes Pedestrian Safety on Orchard Village Road
| Monday, Nov 25, 2024
Orchard Village Map Wiley Canyon

As part of Santa Clarita’s ongoing commitment to public safety, small dividers will be installed on Orchard Village Road in the coming weeks.

This temporary installation will stretch between approximately Lyons Avenue and Mill Valley Road, utilizing the existing roadway shoulder to create a dedicated, safe lane for cyclists and pedestrians.

This grant-funded project was based on community input and resulted from a recommended action proposed in the city’s 2020 Non-Motorized Transportation Plan. Orchard Village Road was selected for this temporary demonstration project due to several factors, chiefly the lack of sidewalks for much of the road and its proximity to local neighborhoods, paseos, schools, bike lanes and bike paths and will utilize the existing shoulder to install barriers to create a more comfortable space to walk and bike.

The system is the first of its kind in the city and will provide a golden opportunity to assess and enhance future pedestrian safety measures without reducing existing traffic lanes. For more information about the implementation of these barriers, please contact Project Manager Michael Lanzone at (661) 286-4136 or mlanzone@santaclarita.gov.

