City Employees Choose Finally Family Homes as 2022 Nonprofit

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 4, 2022

By Press Release

The employees of the city of Santa Clarita have chosen Finally Family Homes, a local nonprofit that assists disadvantaged youths, as its 2022 recipient of the city’s charitable giving campaign.

Each year, city of Santa Clarita staff vote to select a local nonprofit to support with much-needed donations.

City staff members may choose to provide donations, monetary or needed items, to the chosen nonprofit through their employee wellness program, WorkWell.

WorkWell has partnered with local nonprofits such as Bridge to Home, The Gentle Barn and most recently, Family Promise. Since 2017, city staff members have donated more than $25,000, hundreds of volunteer hours and countless needed items.

Finally Family Homes is a local nonprofit that partners with young adults who are aging out of foster care to help them achieve lasting success in life. They provide for recipients’ basic needs such as food, clothing, toiletries and housing, while also caring for their hearts and minds, by inviting them to community, celebrating their milestones and supporting their educational goals.

Through its Family Care program, Finally Family Homes provided holiday gifts to more than 100 youth and young adults impacted by the foster care system in Santa Clarita and surrounding areas. The nonprofit also helped provide Thanksgiving dinners, furniture for the newly housed, food and toiletry boxes for young adults living in their cars, as well as birthday cakes and gifts to young adults who would otherwise have their birthdays uncelebrated.

Through its life skills program, Finally Family Homes has served alongside Golden Valley High School’s student wellness center and Guardian Scholars program at Los Angeles Mission College, bringing in more than 20 subject matter expert guest speakers to cover a range of topics.

“We are so incredibly honored to be chosen by our city’s employees,” Christina Dronen, Finally Family Homes executive director said. “We’re thrilled that our mission touched their hearts, and to have them alongside us as we support our local young adults in need.”

Chairwoman of the Workwell program, Emily Veldkamp, explained the importance of giving to quality of life.

“The city’s employee wellness program, offers staff a variety of ways to focus on their health and well-being, and wellness includes giving back and fostering social connection,” she said. “City staff appreciate the opportunity to support members of the Santa Clarita community through the efforts of local nonprofits like Finally Family Homes.”

For more information visit Finally Family Homes.

