City Expected to Approve Funding for SCV Senior Center, The MAIN

Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to approve funding for the Santa Clarita Valley senior center, as well as The MAIN, during Tuesday’s meeting.

The agreement with the SCV Committee on Aging is expected to support recreation, health and wellness programs, along with transit-related services and home-delivered meals provided for seniors at the Bella Vida SCV senior center.

Through the pandemic, the center has provided more than 1,100 meals per day to seniors in the SCV via its contactless drive-thru lunch and home-delivered meals operations, according to center officials.

If approved, the agreement would authorize the city manager to provide the committee with $475,000 for the 2020-21 fiscal year, per the council’s agenda.

In addition, the council is set to discuss the approval of a three-year lease agreement with MAGA LP for the rental of The MAIN, a multi-use arts center located at 24266 Main St. in Old Town Newhall.

The agreement for the rental of the theater property is expected to be from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2023, not to exceed $76,800 annually.

Following the three-year period, the agreement would allow a three-year optional renewal not exceeding the base lease amount, inclusive of any adjustments consistent with standard market rate increases as outlined within the lease agreement.