City Gives First Look, Tour for Media at The Cube Ice Rink in Valencia

Following its facelift, new paint, and center ice logo being installed, the city of Santa Clarita gave a first look at The Cube on Tuesday, offering local media a chance to view the latest additions to the Santa Clarita Valley’s only ice rink.

The city plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 12, after which they will show off all the new features to the members of the general public who have for years called the ice rink their second home.

“It’s owned by the city and is part of our city portfolio,” said Assistant City Manager Frank Oviedo. “It’s kind of nice to be able to say, ‘We have a large central park where soccer games go on, oh, and by the way, we have a large ice facility where ice hockey is going on, and figure skating and speed skating and curling and all the other ice sports.

“It’s just a nice addition for our residents to be able to take advantage of,” Oviedo added.

On the tour on Tuesday, city staff showed off a number of improvements they have made since purchasing the 93,000-square-foot building and its assets for $14.49 million last year.

In addition to planning to install a large cube statue at the entrance, the city has repainted the exterior of the building and plans to install a new LED screen out front, as well.

In the lobby, new flooring will be completed along with new paint and a touch-up on the pro shop is nearing completion. The 200-foot by 85-foot NHL rink has new ice, the boards have been renovated, and the city has a covering that can be placed over the ice surface to facilitate major events, such as concerts and other large gatherings.

In the center of the ice on both the NHL rink and the 200-foot by 100-foot Olympic rink sits the Cube’s logo in giant letters with the city of Santa Clarita’s name emblazoned around it.

Both Oviedo and Larry Bruyere, The Cube’s general manager, said the pricing for skating and time on the ice has not been firmly established yet, but said they would be standard rates and prices for ice costs in Southern California.

“We’ve talked to the city already a little bit about having some special prices for local people for certain programs,” said Oviedo. “We just haven’t nailed that down yet.”

In addition to creating spaces for corporate retreats and offices for leagues to run their administrative functions out of, the restaurant will also allow for parents to view their kids on the ice while possibly having access to internet and cell reception for work, Oviedo said. The operator of the restaurant has not yet been determined, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials also showed off the upgraded eight locker rooms and technology that creates the ice. A new computer system will even send notifications to Bruyere’s phone should the sheets of ice begin to deviate from their proper temperature.

“We’re going to treat it like a business, we’re going to collect money, and we’re going to expend it to run the operation with the hope that we’re going to break even,” said Oviedo, adding that, however, he hopes people who have never been able to get into ice sports, or afford them, will have the opportunity to take advantage of various city programs and possible grants in order to participate.

