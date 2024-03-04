City Hall’s Newest Art Exhibit Explores Urban Landscapes

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 4, 2024

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to announce the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Cityscapes and Streetscapes,” in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This showcase will run from Thursday, March 7 through Wednesday, June 5, with a special reception event planned for Friday, March 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Cityscapes and Streetscapes” showcases the nuanced perspectives of city-living through various artistic mediums, as seen in Mark Foster’s textured paintings, Robert Gideon’s black and white photography and Gevork Sherbetchyan’s sublime digital painting. Exploring the dynamic and evolving narrative of urban landscapes and the intricate streets that weave through them, these curated artworks capture the essence of city life in its myriad of forms, from the quiet street corners pictured in Therese Verner’s “Street Vendor in Paros” to the bustling populated streets in Gary Friedman’s “On the Street” watercolor painting. These selected artworks contribute visually to the compelling narrative that speaks not just to the aesthetics of cityscapes and streetscapes but also to the human experiences and stories they encompass.

Please join the City for an evening dedicated to discussing the featured artwork while also getting to know the artists behind the pieces. Guests will be treated to refreshments and live music throughout the evening.

To learn more about “Cityscapes and Streetscapes” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please contact Stephanie Jacinto at artistcall@santaclarita.gov.

City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard in Santa Clarita.

Exhibiting Artists:

Al Miller, Edessa Daliva, Faye Abharian, Gary Friedman, Gautam Misra, Gevork Sherbetchyan, Jane Mick, Jennifer St. Jude, Lana Dandan, Laurie Morgan, Mark Foster, Matthew Markum, Neil Rivas, Robert Gideon, Robert Koss, Scott Sager, Taylor Caliz, Taylor McCarrey, Therese Verner, Thomas Valle Stallman and Rigo Iglesia

