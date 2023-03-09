City Highlighting Community Services Division

Did you know that in 2022, the Canyon Country and Newhall Community Centers welcomed over 239,000 residents through their doors? With dozens of programs, thousands of participants and an incredible staff, the Community Services division works to bridge our neighboring communities, schools and local organizations to design creative, inclusive and engaging programs for our ever-growing community. This month, we are excited to introduce this division to our community through our You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall campaign.

Whether it is our afterschool programs, teen cooking classes, Senior Makers Club, table tennis or boxing classes, the Community Services division is dedicated to providing our residents with the best possible programs, high-quality customer service and memorable experiences.

Located in the hearts of Newhall and Canyon Country, the Community Centers serve as homes to many in Santa Clarita. Unique to not only our community but by location, staff members work hard to curate specific programming in order to provide equal opportunities for residents of every age and background. Offering dozens of programs each season, community center staff members think outside the box to develop dynamic programs as well as long-standing relationships with residents to help create a welcoming environment to anyone who is in need of resources or healthy activities.

Additionally, Community Services staff members work passionately to connect families and at-risk youth with a variety of opportunities that promote good choices and future successes. This includes the Youth Employment Services and Community Court programs, where staff members help local youth obtain internships at businesses throughout Santa Clarita, as well as community service projects and more.

Together, this team is the integral puzzle piece that helps connect our residents and visitors to local government and exciting opportunities. To contact the Community Services Division, you can visit them at the Newhall and Canyon Country Community Centers, or call them directly at (661) 286-4006. To learn more about programming, activities and more, please visit santa-clarita.com/communitycenters.

