City Highlights New Art Exhibits to Explore This Winter

Arts abound in every part of town! The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts division invites individuals of all ages to explore the newest art exhibitions in our community. Each exhibit is free and open to the public for enjoyment throughout the fall and winter seasons.

New art exhibits include:

– “Pulp Idols” by Sya Warfield at the Canyon Country Community Center (Open now through Dec. 16, 2021)

– “Tradition in Contemporary Art” by Chiho Harazaki at the Town Center Art Space (Open now through Dec. 28, 2021)

– “Around the World Holiday Traditions” Group Exhibit at the Newhall Community Center (Open now through Jan. 7, 2022)

– “New Eyes – Abridged” by Sarah Louise Wilson at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library (Open now through Jan. 19, 2022)

“Pulp Idols” by Sya Warfield showcases a series of nine mixed media works on wood, including portraits of key figures like Frida Kahlo and Andy Warhol. In Chiho Harazaki’s solo exhibit, the public will see her pine and crane design created using adhesive tape. The Newhall Community Center’s holiday group exhibit includes representations of Las Posadas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, Ramadan and more, allowing for immersion into different cultures. Last, “New Eyes – Abridged” consists of seven vibrant paintings of self-expression from Sarah Louise Wilson.

Learn more about each featured art exhibit and upcoming art opportunities by visiting SantaClaritaArts.com or by contacting Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com.

