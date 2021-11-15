header image

1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Heritage Junction in Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
City Holding Free Drive-Thru Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup
| Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Hazardous Waste Roundup

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This event will take place in the South parking lot at College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

The Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event is a safe and free opportunity for residents to dispose of their hazardous household and electronic waste (e-waste) such as antifreeze, paint, paint thinner, turpentine, motor oil, oil filters, brake fluid, cleaners with acid or lye, pool chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides, household batteries or car batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, CRT’s, televisions and other miscellaneous electronics such as cell phones, printers and stereos.

Needles or sharps (in a sharps container or a sturdy box labeled “sharps”) and unwanted or expired prescriptions may also be disposed of.

In preparation for the event, waste items should be packed in a sturdy box, preferably in their original labeled container, in the trunk of the participant’s vehicle. Participants should be prepared to leave any containers or boxes at the collection site and must remain in their vehicle while trained staff removes the hazardous waste from the vehicle’s trunk. Items not eligible for disposal include:

– Ammunition, radioactive materials and explosives

– Controlled substances and biohazardous waste

– “White goods” including refrigerators, water heaters and other similar domestic appliances

– Waste from businesses

All Los Angeles County residents are welcome to attend the Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Collection Event. Reservations are not needed to participate. A transportation limit of 125 pounds or 15 gallons per vehicle is enforced.

In partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, the drive-thru event is sponsored by the County of Los Angeles and presented by the Department of Public Works and the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, safety precautions to keep staff and participants safe are highly enforced. It is recommended that all attendees wear a face covering and remain in their vehicles with the windows closed. Event staff will only remove waste from a vehicle’s trunk or pick-up bed. Residents that have traveled internationally or are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms have been asked to stay home and self-quarantine.

For more information about the Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Collection Event and additional household hazardous waste permanent collection centers, visit lacsd.org or call (888) CLEAN LA. Visit GreenSantaClarita.com to learn more about upcoming green events near you.
SCVNews.com
