City Honors Dennis Koontz in Trailhead Dedication Ceremony

On Friday, Oct. 8, the Santa Clarita City Council gathered for a Trailhead Dedication Ceremony, to unveil the future home of the Dennis Koontz Trailhead in the San Francisquito Open Space. The City Council was joined by Dennis Koontz, his wife Linda Storli and local dignitaries to honor Koontz for his tremendous work in the community.

In addition to being elected to Santa Clarita’s first City Council in 1987, Dennis has also been active in local philanthropy, participated in the Fourth of July Committee, served for many years as a firefighter and was a member of the Classified Personnel Commission of the William S. Hart Union High School District.

“Dennis has been an important part of Santa Clarita’s 34-year history and instrumental in much of the success we have seen today,” said Mayor Bill Miranda. “I, along with my fellow Councilmembers, are proud to honor him with the newest Trailhead in our community.”

To learn more about the future site of the Dennis Koontz Trailhead and all City trails and open space, visit HikeSantaClarita.com or contact Open Space Administrator Jeff Morrison at jmorrison@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...