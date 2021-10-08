header image

City Honors Dennis Koontz in Trailhead Dedication Ceremony
Friday, Oct 8, 2021

On Friday, Oct. 8, the Santa Clarita City Council gathered for a Trailhead Dedication Ceremony, to unveil the future home of the Dennis Koontz Trailhead in the San Francisquito Open Space. The City Council was joined by Dennis Koontz, his wife Linda Storli and local dignitaries to honor Koontz for his tremendous work in the community.

In addition to being elected to Santa Clarita’s first City Council in 1987, Dennis has also been active in local philanthropy, participated in the Fourth of July Committee, served for many years as a firefighter and was a member of the Classified Personnel Commission of the William S. Hart Union High School District.

“Dennis has been an important part of Santa Clarita’s 34-year history and instrumental in much of the success we have seen today,” said Mayor Bill Miranda. “I, along with my fellow Councilmembers, are proud to honor him with the newest Trailhead in our community.”

To learn more about the future site of the Dennis Koontz Trailhead and all City trails and open space, visit HikeSantaClarita.com or contact Open Space Administrator Jeff Morrison at jmorrison@santa-clarita.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Among Healthcare Workers Decline as Vaccination Requirements are in Effect; SCV Cases Total 36,285
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,204 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,285 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Among Healthcare Workers Decline as Vaccination Requirements are in Effect; SCV Cases Total 36,285
Sixteen Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
The 16 William S. Hart Union High School District Teachers of the Year for the 2021/22 school year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
Sixteen Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
Nov. 9: SCV Chamber to Recognize Local Veterans During Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, announced the return of their in-person ‘Salute to Patriots’ event scheduled for Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. in the courtyard of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida.
Nov. 9: SCV Chamber to Recognize Local Veterans During Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations for Families Interested in Fostering Local Children in Need
The Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations for Families Interested in Fostering Local Children in Need
Bauer Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Being Placed on Administrative Leave
For the first time since sexual assault allegations surfaced this summer, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and former Santa Clarita resident Trevor Bauer posted a video to his YouTube channel to give a short update on his pending legal issues stemming from the allegations.
Bauer Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Being Placed on Administrative Leave
L.A. County Celebrating International Artist Day with ‘Pawcasso Day’
Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control will have an exciting event coming up that you do not want to miss.
L.A. County Celebrating International Artist Day with ‘Pawcasso Day’
COC Hosting 2021 Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Month Virtually
In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, College of the Canyons will host the 2021 Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Cultural Journey virtually from Monday, Oct. 11 - Friday, Oct. 15.  
COC Hosting 2021 Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Month Virtually
Family of Station 81 Firefighter Killed in Shooting Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The family of Tory Carlon — the firefighter killed in the Station 81 shooting in Agua Dulce earlier this year — has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the estate of the man who killed him.
Family of Station 81 Firefighter Killed in Shooting Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccination Verification Begins; SCV Cases Total 36,240
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 28 new deaths and 1,222 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,240 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccination Verification Begins; SCV Cases Total 36,240
Some SCV Businesses Prepare for Vaccine, Negative Test Requirements
Bars, wineries, breweries, night clubs and lounges are among some of the local businesses now required to ask patrons to show they’re vaccinated or have had a negative COVID-19 test as of Thursday.
Some SCV Businesses Prepare for Vaccine, Negative Test Requirements
Santa Clarita Increases Frequency of Street Sweeping
The city of Santa Clarita increased the frequency of street sweeping throughout all residential areas of the City this month.
Santa Clarita Increases Frequency of Street Sweeping
VIA Hosting Virtual Panel Discussion About Current Supply Chain Chaos
The supply chain to the United States and around the world is in critical condition. From manufacturing to manpower to logistics, the system can't keep up with demand.
VIA Hosting Virtual Panel Discussion About Current Supply Chain Chaos
Hart District Parents Voice Concern Over Public Health Orders
On the same day a letter was sent to them arguing that masks and vaccines lead to “child abuse” and discrimination, William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members heard from a group of parents Wednesday night criticizing the district’s adherence to public health orders from the state.
Hart District Parents Voice Concern Over Public Health Orders
Today in SCV History (Oct. 7)
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Proof For Bars and More Begins Thursday; Cases Total 36,172 in SCV
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,479 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,172 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirming one additional death.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Proof For Bars and More Begins Thursday; Cases Total 36,172 in SCV
SCVTV to Air ‘Finding Art’ TV Marathons for Artober Celebration
SCVTV’s “Finding Art” production team is thrilled to announce weekly TV marathons on Wednesday for the month of October.
SCVTV to Air ‘Finding Art’ TV Marathons for Artober Celebration
City To Showcase Ideas For Old Town Newhall Specific Plan
The city of Santa Clarita will host a discussion at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that follows up on feedback received at a walking tour held by the City in June 2021.
City To Showcase Ideas For Old Town Newhall Specific Plan
County Allocates $5m To Combat Illegal Cannabis Grow And Dispensaries
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved nearly $5 million to address the illegal cannabis grow operations springing up in the Antelope Valley and the illegal dispensaries opening countywide.
County Allocates $5m To Combat Illegal Cannabis Grow And Dispensaries
City Offers Fire Prevention Tips To Keep Santa Clarita Safe
We love to keep our landscaping looking it’s best – whether you are trimming grass, pruning branches or maintaining a home garden, neat landscaping adds value to a sustainable lifestyle.
City Offers Fire Prevention Tips To Keep Santa Clarita Safe
Investigators Still Collecting Evidence, Conducting Interviews In death Of 2-Month-OId
Investigators said on Tuesday that they were continuing to conduct interviews and collect evidence in the death of a 2-month-old Canyon Country baby, but the preliminary autopsy results have been placed under security hold.  
Investigators Still Collecting Evidence, Conducting Interviews In death Of 2-Month-OId
$39.3B Final Budget For 2021-22 Approved By County Supes
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $39.3 billion final budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
$39.3B Final Budget For 2021-22 Approved By County Supes
