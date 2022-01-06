header image

January 5
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
City Hosting Community-Wide Winter Games Celebration
| Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022
Winter Celebration

A global sporting event that unites communities around the world every four years, the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing will take place from Feb. 2-20 as athletes compete for a gold medal in events such as curling, ski jumping, speed skating and more.

Santa Clarita residents can get in the spirit with themed activities and competitions, culminating in a community-wide Winter Games Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 5, at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, which is location at 27745 Smyth Drive.

On the second day of Beijing 2022, which features preliminary competition for curling, freestyle skiing and ice hockey, put your knowledge to the test with Winter Games Trivia on Thursday, February 3, at 7:00 p.m. Assemble your team to answer questions in categories such as Olympics, Winter Sports, Countries and General Trivia for a chance to win fabulous prizes! Pre-register to guarantee your team’s spot by connecting with @TheCubeSantaClarita on Facebook. Space is limited.

To celebrate the Opening Ceremony of Beijing 2022 on Friday, Feb. 4, join your friends and neighbors for a free sit-in movie – Disney’s “Miracle” – at 6:00 p.m. “Miracle” tells the true story of the United States ice hockey team’s journey through the 1980 Olympics. The film will be shown on The Cube’s external LED screen with space in the parking lot blocked off to set up chairs. Attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets to be comfortable and keep warm during the outdoor screening. Arrive early because parking is limited. This event will be held weather permitting.

The Cube Santa ClaritaThe community is also invited to take part in a special Winter Games Celebration all day at The Cube on Saturday, Feb. 5. Join the Santa Clarita City Council and special guests as they complete a ceremonial torch relay from City Hall to The Cube, followed by an outdoor festival with family-friendly activities and arts and crafts from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Throughout the day, head inside The Cube for a variety of free activities and opportunities, including a free skating lesson (11:30 a.m.), a demonstration of speed skating (12:30 p.m.) and a USA vs. Canada hockey game featuring local players (4:45 p.m.). Stick around to cheer on the UCLA hockey team as the Bruins compete against San Diego State in their season finale at 6:00 p.m. A full schedule of events can be found on The Cube’s Facebook page.

Over the course of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, The Cube will showcase live coverage of events from Beijing on televisions located in the upstairs restaurant area each day. From the time the first curling stone is thrown until the final medal has been awarded and the games officially close, The Cube is Southern California’s Home for the Winter Games. To learn more, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com.
