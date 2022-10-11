City in Need of Santa Clarita Halloween Event Volunteers

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

Volunteers are needed for two Halloween-themed events in the city of Santa Clarita Oct. 22 and Oct. 28. Volunteers must preregister.

Zombie Run Volunteers

Oct. 22 – City of Santa Clarita: Youth Sports. Volunteer zombies will help create a fun and spooky experience for Youth Sports Zombie Run participants. Volunteers will chase and pull off removable flags worn by participants.

Volunteers may dress in their own zombie outfits or be “zombie-fied” at the event with costume make-up at 5:30 p.m. Volunteers dressed in their own zombie outfits may arrive at 6 p.m. Location: Multi-purpose field next to the Santa Clarita Skate Park.

Age: 15 & Up

— Dress comfortably and appropriately.

— Wear closed-toe shoes.

— Let us know beforehand if you have physical limitations or allergies to latex/costume make-up.

NCC Halloween Fiesta and Haunted House

Oct. 28 – Newhall Community Center

You’re invited to a spooky Halloween fiesta! Volunteers will help set up/clean up, engage attendees in carnival games and arts & crafts, distribute event information, sort supplies, control lines, work in the haunted house and other duties as assigned by staff.

Looking for enthusiastic individuals who enjoy engaging others.

AGE: 14-18 years (high school aged ONLY)

— Dress comfortably and appropriately.

— Wear closed-toe shoes.

NCC Halloween Fiesta and Haunted House – Decorations

Newhall Community Center Oct. 26 and Oct. 27.

Volunteers will help set up Halloween decorations to create a “spooky” setting at the Newhall Community Center for the Halloween Fiesta and Haunted House. Looking for fun, energetic, and respectful individuals who can work well with others.

AGE: 14-18 years (high school aged students ONLY)

— Dress comfortably and appropriately.

— Wear closed-toe shoes.

Registration required

To register, visit Halloween Volunteers Needed.

