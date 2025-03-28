City Invites Community Organizations to Apply for Animal Care Grants

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of the second annual Animal Care Grant Program.

This initiative offers direct financial assistance to non-profit organizations that serve the city’s animal population. The City Council has allocated $50,000 annually to support the Animal Care Grant Program, which aims to grow the capacity of community organizations and supplement the services being provided by the Castaic Animal Care Center.

Applications for the 2025 grant cycle will be made available online at SantaClarita.gov/AnimalCare starting April 1.

Completed applications must be submitted no later than May 15. Funding priorities include expanding spay/neuter services and supporting rescue efforts. Eligible non-profit organizations may each apply for up to $10,000 maximum.

Organizations interested in learning more about the Animal Care Grant Program are invited to a virtual information meeting on Tuesday, April 8, at 10 a.m. This meeting is highly recommended for all non-profit agencies interested in applying for grant funds. The meeting will include details about the grant program, timeline, funding eligibility and other criteria.

Participants will have time to ask questions and receive answers from city staff. To participate using Zoom, please use Meeting ID: 884 8903 8506 and Passcode: 4480. The direct link to the Zoom Webinar is: SantaClarita.zoom.us/j/88489038506.

For more information on the city’s Animal Care Grant Program, including eligibility requirements, submission guidelines and more, visit SantaClarita.gov/AnimalCare or contact Maria Huerta at (661) 255-4964.

Like this: Like Loading...