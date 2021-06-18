header image

1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
City Invites the Community to Family-Friendly Walking Tour of Old Town Newhall
Provide Feedback as Part of Old Town Newhall Specific Plan Update Process
| Friday, Jun 18, 2021

As part of the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan update, the city of Santa Clarita will host a walking tour and pop-up booth at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday, June 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The walking tour will begin and end in the parking lot of the Old Town Newhall Library, located at 24500 Main St., and will enable residents to offer input on the future of the City’s oldest neighborhood.

During the immersive, family-friendly and socially distanced event, community members can check-in at the Farmers Market to pick up a route map for the self-guided tour.

Participants who share their observations and answer questions along the way will be entered to win a gift card to the Santa Clarita business of their choosing.

A digital route map will also be available for residents to complete if they are unable to attend the event in person.

The Old Town Newhall Specific Plan was adopted by the Santa Clarita City Council in December 2005.

Over the past 15 years, the Plan has succeeded in revitalizing Old Town Newhall, encouraging new development and transforming a state highway into the City’s Arts and Entertainment District, which includes attractions such as the Newhall Crossings mixed-use project, a Laemmle movie theatre, restaurants such as Newhall Refinery and wine and beer tasting rooms such as Brewery Draconum.

The updated Plan will build on recent improvements and provide a roadmap for the continued revitalization of Old Town Newhall.

To learn more about the walking tour and access the digital map, or to get more information on the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan update process, visit OldTownNewhall.com/PlanUpdate.
