City Inviting Area Nonprofits to 2021 Nonprofit Symposium

The city of Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program is pleased to partner with the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council and the SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network for the 2021 Nonprofit Symposium.

Local nonprofits are invited to join this free half-day event on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

Research shows the people who volunteer are more likely to donate money to an organization they volunteer for. How do you turn volunteers into donors? Attendees of the 2021 Nonprofit Symposium can expect valuable tips addressing this subject from speaker LaVal Brewer, President and CEO of South County Outreach, as well as learn how to effectively engage volunteers and strengthen their connections with businesses and the community.

The symposium will also incorporate informative presentations from the SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network, Nonprofit Council and the City’s Volunteer Engagement Program. At the end of the event, nonprofit participants will walk away with better knowledge of the City’s Volunteer Hub, the President’s Volunteer Service Award and how to convert volunteers into donors.

Interested attendees may register for the free 2021 Nonprofit Symposium on Eventbrite. For questions about the upcoming event, please contact the City’s Volunteer Engagement Supervisor Tess Simgen at tsimgen@santa-clarita.com.

