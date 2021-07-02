header image

City Inviting Residents to Provide Website Redesign Input
| Thursday, Jul 1, 2021
City Webpage

As the next stage of strategic planning begins, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to provide input that will help shape a new, redesigned santa-clarita.com. The survey, which is available now by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/design-outreach, enables residents to have their voices heard and will inform City staff on the features and design elements the community finds most useful.

Originally launched in 1997, santa-clarita.com serves as the information hub for City news, programs, services, events and more. Residents can file applications for building permits, request graffiti removal, report fallen or overgrown trees for clean up and watch City Council meetings live.

With a website redesign, the City will develop a site that prioritizes the user experience and makes accessing City services online as simple as possible. The new site will take a mobile-first approach to make it as easy as possible to browse from a mobile device.

The redesign of santa-clarita.com is a stated goal within the Santa Clarita 2025 strategic plan. To learn more about Santa Clarita 2025, please visit santa-clarita.com/SC2025.
