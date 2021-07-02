City Inviting Residents to Provide Website Redesign Input

As the next stage of strategic planning begins, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to provide input that will help shape a new, redesigned santa-clarita.com. The survey, which is available now by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/design-outreach, enables residents to have their voices heard and will inform City staff on the features and design elements the community finds most useful.
Originally launched in 1997, santa-clarita.com serves as the information hub for City news, programs, services, events and more. Residents can file applications for building permits, request graffiti removal, report fallen or overgrown trees for clean up and watch City Council meetings live.
With a website redesign, the City will develop a site that prioritizes the user experience and makes accessing City services online as simple as possible. The new site will take a mobile-first approach to make it as easy as possible to browse from a mobile device.
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
The California Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes on Interstate 5 in Burbank on four nights for bridge construction, starting with full closure of Northbound I-5 on two nights, followed by full closure of Southbound I-5 the next two nights.
As we move into the warm summer months, it’s a great time of year for you and your family to take full advantage of the City’s miles of off-street trails, 35 parks, the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita, swimming pools and paseos, as well as local hiking venues.
WASHINGTON (CN) — In a closely watched case for nonprofit political groups that want privacy for their supporters, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a California law that says groups seeking tax-exempt status must tell the state the names of some of their biggest donors.
A Saugus High School shooting survivor cleared a major hurdle in her case against a website that sells kits and parts for “ghost guns” — the type of gun used by Nathaniel Berhow, which allowed him to take his own life, along with the lives of Gracie Muehlberger and Dominic Blackwell, on Nov. 14, 2019.
Fourth of July weekend can bring traveling motorists across California including the Santa Clarita Valley, California Highway Patrol is telling drivers they will observe a maximum enforcement period to crack down on speed violations.
A picture may say a thousand words, but a piece of art can tell a survival story, according to the leaders of Single Mothers Outreach, who held their annual “Empowering HeArts” kickoff event at Closet on Main on Friday.
Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that extends the state wide eviction moratorium through Sept 30 2021 and clear rent debt for low-income residents that have experienced COVID-19 related financial hardships.
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, a Hart High School graduate, is under investigation after a woman accused the Cy Young Award winner of sexual assault, the Dodgers acknowledged Tuesday night amid a flood of media reports on the allegations.
A vehicle fire north of Castaic was extinguished upon firefighters’ arrival after the blaze had reportedly spread to brush and resulted in a first-alarm response from Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel on Tuesday.
After working together since the inception of the Outlets at Tejon, developers Andrew Boyle and Peter Edelmann have teamed up with Tejon Ranch Company and The Rockefeller Group to open an immersive art experience at the Outlets.
A Saugus man arrested on suspicion of possessing obscene matter depicting a minor was reportedly discovered after a national organization specializing in these types of crimes reported his alleged internet activity to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.