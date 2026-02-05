City Issues Call for New Artist Selection Committee Members

The city of Santa Clarita has issued a call for new members for its Artist Selection Committee.

The committee is responsible for a comprehensive process that generally includes:

Defining the Project Scope: Establishing the goals, site-specific criteria, theme, and desired characteristics for the public artwork. Developing Selection Criteria: Setting clear guidelines for evaluating artists and artwork proposals, often focusing on:

Artistic Excellence: The quality, skill, and competence of the artist’s past work and proposal.

Context and Site Appropriateness: How well the artwork fits the location, architecture and surrounding community.

Durability and Maintenance: Considering the longevity of materials, resistance to vandalism and long-term care costs.

Community Engagement/Impact: The artwork’s ability to engage the public, reflect diverse narratives and contribute to the community.

Scoring Applications: Using an online voting platform and often interviewing a shortlist of finalists.

Making Recommendations/Selections: Discussing the merits of various artists and proposals to select the final artist or artwork, usually through consensus or a majority vote. Their decision will be recommended to the city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission for approval and then City Council.

This form is for Arts Experts, Professional Arts Administrators, Local Professional Artists and Community Members to submit their interest to serve Artist Selection Committees.

Committee members act as representatives for the public, ensuring the selection process is transparent and that community needs and desires are considered in the final decision.

The typical commitment will consist of three Zoom meetings and scoring the submitted entries through CAFÉ, an online call for entry system. The Zoom meetings and scoring span over a 10-month period based on city approvals, jurying and program development.

For more information or to apply, please visit https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/b8104ce6219747e0b7526451037dae08.

