Central Park

City Launches Family-Friendly Parks Passport Adventure

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to introduce the Parks Passport Adventure. The family-friendly adventure invites residents to embark on a fun exploration of Santa Clarita parks each month to find and unscramble a secret message for a prize. The adventure will run from Tuesday, Sept. 1 – Monday, Nov. 30, with a new passport edition released online each month. Collect each passport and explore your community parks.

Each Parks Passport Adventure edition will feature details for your fun mission and a list of parks where the secret letters are hidden. Families and children get to play detective as they hunt for one hidden letter in each park. Every letter can be found on a colorful Sammy Clarita graphic, so stay alert and on the lookout for them in trees, on light poles and more. Sammy Clarita has delivered a secret letter to every park listed on your passport for you to track, unscramble the message and submit it to reservation@santa-clarita.com along with your name and address.

The Parks Passport Adventure is a fun way to get outside, spend time with family and enjoy all of Santa Clarita’s beautiful parks. This adventure is a family-friendly option to supplement the City’s current 35 Parks Challenge. Families who successfully complete the Parks Passport Adventure each month will receive a prize package (while supplies last).

Each passport edition will have a different prize package, which is more incentive to collect and complete them all! To learn more about the Parks Passport Adventure and to download your passport, please visit santa-clarita.com/VirtualRecCenter, contact the Reservations office at reservation@santa-clarita.com or call 661-250-3710. Good luck and safe travels as you embark on your Parks Passport Adventure.

No Comments for : City Launches Family-Friendly Parks Passport Adventure


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Old Navy Paying Store Employees to Serve as Poll Workers on Election Day

    Old Navy Paying Store Employees to Serve as Poll Workers on Election Day

    14 mins ago
  • Barger Looking to Expand Telehealth Services

    Barger Looking to Expand Telehealth Services

    1 hour ago
  • Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Gorman

    Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Gorman

    3 hours ago
  • City Launches Family-Friendly Parks Passport Adventure

    City Launches Family-Friendly Parks Passport Adventure

    4 hours ago
  • Small Businesses, Nonprofits Get Boost from County’s $100M COVID-19 Recovery Fund

    Small Businesses, Nonprofits Get Boost from County’s $100M COVID-19 Recovery Fund

    5 hours ago
  • CHP Commissioner Earns Lifetime Achievement Award

    CHP Commissioner Earns Lifetime Achievement Award

    5 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)

    Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)

    14 hours ago
  • Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Mourns 55th Death; L.A. County Positivity Down 45%

    Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Mourns 55th Death; L.A. County Positivity Down 45%

    21 hours ago
  • Sept. 2 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting

    Sept. 2 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting

    22 hours ago
  • Sept. 1: Santa Clarita City Council Development Committee to Meet

    Sept. 1: Santa Clarita City Council Development Committee to Meet

    22 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.