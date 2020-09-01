City Launches Family-Friendly Parks Passport Adventure

The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to introduce the Parks Passport Adventure. The family-friendly adventure invites residents to embark on a fun exploration of Santa Clarita parks each month to find and unscramble a secret message for a prize. The adventure will run from Tuesday, Sept. 1 – Monday, Nov. 30, with a new passport edition released online each month. Collect each passport and explore your community parks.

Each Parks Passport Adventure edition will feature details for your fun mission and a list of parks where the secret letters are hidden. Families and children get to play detective as they hunt for one hidden letter in each park. Every letter can be found on a colorful Sammy Clarita graphic, so stay alert and on the lookout for them in trees, on light poles and more. Sammy Clarita has delivered a secret letter to every park listed on your passport for you to track, unscramble the message and submit it to reservation@santa-clarita.com along with your name and address.

The Parks Passport Adventure is a fun way to get outside, spend time with family and enjoy all of Santa Clarita’s beautiful parks. This adventure is a family-friendly option to supplement the City’s current 35 Parks Challenge. Families who successfully complete the Parks Passport Adventure each month will receive a prize package (while supplies last).

Each passport edition will have a different prize package, which is more incentive to collect and complete them all! To learn more about the Parks Passport Adventure and to download your passport, please visit santa-clarita.com/VirtualRecCenter, contact the Reservations office at reservation@santa-clarita.com or call 661-250-3710. Good luck and safe travels as you embark on your Parks Passport Adventure.